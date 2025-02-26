Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout

Uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans dampens risk appetite and boosts safe-haven demand
Call for urgent interventions prioritising SMME support, transformation, skills development and sustainable jobs
Effective tax policy hinges on good admin, says Edward Kieswetter
Siboniso Duma and Bheki Mtolo fall to lower positions in new provincial structure
Standby offer is triggered after consortium’s takeover bid fails to garner shareholder support
The consumer price index is in line with expectations but the Reserve Bank likely to proceed cautiously with more rate cuts
Business Day TV speaks with Wayne Best, global chief economist for Visa
The days-long standoff over the exchange of hostages for prisoners ended on Wednesday
Zadran's 177 is the highest in the tournament's history
The modded Mustang features a 5l engine producing 634kW of combustive muscle
Sakhir, Bahrain — The first day of Formula One’s preseason testing in Bahrain was extended by an hour on Wednesday after a power cut plunged garages into darkness and halted the session.
Sakhir circuit authorities said the outage, which triggered immediate red flags, was caused by an external substation failure.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had been top of the time sheets after Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the morning pace.
Drivers returned to the pits, under a darkening sky, with engineers using torches in the garages before backup generators came on and the session resumed about an hour later.
“I came to the pits and said, ‘It’s dark out here. I need to change my visor’. Then I realised there are no floodlights around,” Mercedes’ George Russell told Sky Sports television.
“It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set.”
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had already done 70 laps, more than a full race distance, as he started official testing for Ferrari after his move from Mercedes at end-2024.
The 40-year-old Briton, chasing a record eighth title in 2025, was fifth-fastest in the morning with a time of one minute 31.834 seconds.
Leclerc then took over the car after lunch and set a 1:30.878 best.
Hamilton’s replacement Antonelli, 18, was the first on track and led after the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.
He then handed over to Russell, who was second-fastest when the power went and ahead of McLaren's 2024 championship runner-up Lando Norris.
New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 in the morning but was second-fastest in the morning with Williams’ Alex Albon third.
Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at about 14 °C.
Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the time sheets, matched Antonelli’s 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.
Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine, and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.
Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.
Update: February 26 2025This story has been updated with lasted developments.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout
First day extended by an hour after power cut plunges garages into darkness
Sakhir, Bahrain — The first day of Formula One’s preseason testing in Bahrain was extended by an hour on Wednesday after a power cut plunged garages into darkness and halted the session.
Sakhir circuit authorities said the outage, which triggered immediate red flags, was caused by an external substation failure.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had been top of the time sheets after Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the morning pace.
Drivers returned to the pits, under a darkening sky, with engineers using torches in the garages before backup generators came on and the session resumed about an hour later.
“I came to the pits and said, ‘It’s dark out here. I need to change my visor’. Then I realised there are no floodlights around,” Mercedes’ George Russell told Sky Sports television.
“It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set.”
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had already done 70 laps, more than a full race distance, as he started official testing for Ferrari after his move from Mercedes at end-2024.
The 40-year-old Briton, chasing a record eighth title in 2025, was fifth-fastest in the morning with a time of one minute 31.834 seconds.
Leclerc then took over the car after lunch and set a 1:30.878 best.
Hamilton’s replacement Antonelli, 18, was the first on track and led after the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.
He then handed over to Russell, who was second-fastest when the power went and ahead of McLaren's 2024 championship runner-up Lando Norris.
New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 in the morning but was second-fastest in the morning with Williams’ Alex Albon third.
Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at about 14 °C.
Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the time sheets, matched Antonelli’s 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.
Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine, and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.
Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.
Update: February 26 2025
This story has been updated with lasted developments.
Reuters
McLaren head calls for permanent F1 stewards after Johnny Herbert axed
Haas sign up Mueller as F1’s first female race engineer
Hamilton pledges ‘a new era’ on day one at Ferrari
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren take constructors’ title
McLaren and Ferrari fight for title as Hamilton ends an era
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
F1 champions McLaren first on track with 2025 car
McLaren head calls for permanent F1 stewards after Johnny Herbert axed
Haas sign up Mueller as F1’s first female race engineer
Hamilton pledges ‘a new era’ on day one at Ferrari
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.