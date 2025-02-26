Sport / Other Sport

Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout

First day extended by an hour after power cut plunges garages into darkness

26 February 2025 - 18:07
UPDATED 26 February 2025 - 19:40
by Alan Baldwin
Haas’ Esteban Ocon during Formula One pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, February 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Haas’ Esteban Ocon during Formula One pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, February 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Sakhir, Bahrain — The first day of Formula One’s preseason testing in Bahrain was extended by an hour on Wednesday after a power cut plunged garages into darkness and halted the session.

Sakhir circuit authorities said the outage, which triggered immediate red flags, was caused by an external substation failure.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had been top of the time sheets after Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the morning pace.

Drivers returned to the pits, under a darkening sky, with engineers using torches in the garages before backup generators came on and the session resumed about an hour later.

“I came to the pits and said, ‘It’s dark out here. I need to change my visor’. Then I realised there are no floodlights around,” Mercedes’ George Russell told Sky Sports television.

George Russell, left, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the pitlane during day one of F1 testing in Bahrain on Wednesday. Antonelli, 18, was fastest in the morning session. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES
George Russell, left, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the pitlane during day one of F1 testing in Bahrain  on Wednesday.  Antonelli, 18,  was fastest in the morning session. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES

“It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had already done 70 laps, more than a full race distance, as he started official testing for Ferrari after his move from Mercedes at end-2024.

The 40-year-old Briton, chasing a record eighth title in 2025, was fifth-fastest in the morning with a time of one minute 31.834 seconds.

Leclerc then took over the car after lunch and set a 1:30.878 best.

Hamilton’s replacement Antonelli, 18, was the first on track and led after the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.

He then handed over to Russell, who was second-fastest when the power went and ahead of McLaren's 2024 championship runner-up Lando Norris.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 in the morning but was second-fastest in the morning with Williams’ Alex Albon third.

Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at about 14 °C.

Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the time sheets, matched Antonelli’s 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine, and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.

Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.

Update: February 26 2025
This story has been updated with lasted developments.

Reuters

McLaren head calls for permanent F1 stewards after Johnny Herbert axed

F1 pundit upset four-times world champion Max Verstappen with comments about track behaviour
Sport
4 weeks ago

Haas sign up Mueller as F1’s first female race engineer

The German will work with French driver Esteban Ocon
Sport
1 month ago

Hamilton pledges ‘a new era’ on day one at Ferrari

F1 world champion says it’s a dream come true to race for the Italian team
Sport
1 month ago

Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren take constructors’ title

Sainz and Leclerc finish second and third for Ferrari
Sport
2 months ago

McLaren and Ferrari fight for title as Hamilton ends an era

Part of the Mercedes family for 26 years, Briton is leaving to join Ferrari
Sport
2 months ago
