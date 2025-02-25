Sport / Other Sport

Dean Burmester ‘proud’ to be back at iconic SA Open

Revamped Durban Country Club welcomes back a championship it has hosted more than any other

25 February 2025 - 19:02
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Durban Country Club is ready to host the 2025 SA Open. Picture: PERFECT EXPOSURE/TYRONE WITFIELD
The Durban Country Club is ready to host the 2025 SA Open. Picture: PERFECT EXPOSURE/TYRONE WITFIELD

Dean Burmester said it best when he looked out over Durban Country Club and the spectacular staging ahead of this week’s Investec SA Open and declared, “I feel incredibly proud.” 

It is indeed a proud moment for Burmester to return as the defending champion of the SA Open.

It’s an equally proud moment for SA golf as the revamped Durban Country Club welcomes back a championship that this course has hosted more than any other, and with it this year forming part of the Open Qualifying Series with the leading three players not already exempt for the Major earning a place in The Open at Royal Portrush. 

A quality field of Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour players have assembled in Durban to contest for a place in history. A place Burmester is happy to have taken with his own victory in this event.

Dean Burmester. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GETTY IMAGES
Dean Burmester. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GETTY IMAGES

“I’m just proud to be the defending champion and to stand here as a South African having lifted that trophy. I have my name alongside so many great champions of this event. I’m proud to be here and I’m proud to put up a defence of this special championship,” he said.

“It’s a good field this week, and it’s great that our Open — the second-oldest national Open in the world — can draw a field like this. The course has changed a lot since last I played here in 2013.

“They’ve put in a burn on the back nine which comes into play a lot. They’ve opened up a lot of the bush areas and that has let the rough grow. You have to be really precise. We’ll get some wind and rain this week so it will be all about managing emotions and conditions and then we’ll see what happens.” 

The field is an intriguing mix including three of the top five on the current DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings in John Parry, Laurie Canter and Shaun Norris, and every one of the top five on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

In the mix

It has a mix of local and international former champions such as Branden Grace, Brandon Stone, Daniel van Tonder and Hennie Otto, as well as England’s Chris Paisley and Andy Sullivan.

It has GolfRSA’s leading amateurs such as Jordan Burnand, Christiaan Maas, Astin Arthur, Bryan Newman and Charl Barnard.

It will showcase the hope of the Sunshine Tour’s Papwa Sewgolum Class for transformation professionals, with Tristin Galant given an Investec invitation to compete this week.

And it will feature players such as Charl Schwartzel who has come close in this championship before and wants to add his name to the list of greats on this trophy.

“These days, any week you tee it up, there is great competition out there. But it’s good. This is our flagship event on the Sunshine Tour, and returning to an iconic venue like this is great.

“Coming back to this championship as a former winner gives you that goosebump feeling when you walk in here,” said Grace.

SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open

Kruyswijk cards final-round 67, two shots ahead of runner-up John Parry of England at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club
Sport
2 days ago

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open

Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion and Grace the 2020 SA Open champion
Sport
1 week ago

Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational

The Swede secures PGA Tour victory as Scottie Scheffler ties for third place
Sport
1 week ago

Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf Adelaide title

The Chilean outplays Abraham Ancer to finish on 13-under par
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Proteas ready for quality Australia batting ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Blitzboks fail to tame Pumas in Sevens final
Sport / Rugby
5.
Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open

Sport / Other Sport

Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational

Sport / Other Sport

Rutherford breaks through with emotional win in Cape Town Open

Sport / Other Sport

Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Sport / Other Sport

Maiden win for Max in Mediclinic Invitational

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.