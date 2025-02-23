Jacques Kruyswijk of SA celebrates victory with the trophy at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, February 23 2025. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GETTY IMAGES
Nairobi — SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday, pipping English veteran John Parry by two shots.
Kruyswijk had stormed up the leaderboard in Saturday’s third round to lead by a stroke overnight and shot a final-round 67 for an 18-under par total of 266, completing a bogey-free weekend with four birdies on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Parry had enjoyed the lead in the first two rounds but had to settle for the runner-up prize after an errant tee-shot on the 14th saw him bogey the hole and let Kruyswijk get away, finishing with 68 for a four-round total of 268.
Deon Germishuys was third three shots further back at 13 under with his South African compatriot Jayden Schaper fourth at 12 under.
It is Kruyswijk’s first DP World Tour title. “I’m super proud of myself with the mindset I’ve had this week and the way I’ve played this golf course. What can I say? I’m happy,” said Kruyswijk.
SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open
Kruyswijk cards final-round 67, two shots ahead of runner-up John Parry of England at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club
Nairobi — SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday, pipping English veteran John Parry by two shots.
Kruyswijk had stormed up the leaderboard in Saturday’s third round to lead by a stroke overnight and shot a final-round 67 for an 18-under par total of 266, completing a bogey-free weekend with four birdies on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Parry had enjoyed the lead in the first two rounds but had to settle for the runner-up prize after an errant tee-shot on the 14th saw him bogey the hole and let Kruyswijk get away, finishing with 68 for a four-round total of 268.
Deon Germishuys was third three shots further back at 13 under with his South African compatriot Jayden Schaper fourth at 12 under.
It is Kruyswijk’s first DP World Tour title. “I’m super proud of myself with the mindset I’ve had this week and the way I’ve played this golf course. What can I say? I’m happy,” said Kruyswijk.
Reuters
Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open
Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational
Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf Adelaide title
Rory McIlroy favours unifying PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Thomas Detry storms ahead to win first PGA at WM Phoenix Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Thomas Detry storms ahead to win first PGA at WM Phoenix Open
Rutherford breaks through with emotional win in Cape Town Open
Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour
Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open
Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win
Maiden win for Max in Mediclinic Invitational
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.