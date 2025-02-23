Sport / Other Sport

SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open

Kruyswijk cards final-round 67, two shots ahead of runner-up John Parry of England at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club

23 February 2025 - 22:34
by Mark Gleeson
Jacques Kruyswijk of SA celebrates victory with the trophy at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, February 23 2025. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GETTY IMAGES
Jacques Kruyswijk of SA celebrates victory with the trophy at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, February 23 2025. Picture: LUKE WALKER/GETTY IMAGES

Nairobi — SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday, pipping English veteran John Parry by two shots.

Kruyswijk had stormed up the leaderboard in Saturday’s third round to lead by a stroke overnight and shot a final-round 67 for an 18-under par total of 266, completing a bogey-free weekend with four birdies on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Parry had enjoyed the lead in the first two rounds but had to settle for the runner-up prize after an errant tee-shot on the 14th saw him bogey the hole and let Kruyswijk get away, finishing with 68 for a four-round total of 268.

Deon Germishuys was third three shots further back at 13 under with his South African compatriot Jayden Schaper fourth at 12 under.

It is Kruyswijk’s first DP World Tour title. “I’m super proud of myself with the mindset I’ve had this week and the way I’ve played this golf course. What can I say? I’m happy,” said Kruyswijk.

Reuters 

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open

Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion and Grace the 2020 SA Open champion
Sport
5 days ago

Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational

The Swede secures PGA Tour victory as Scottie Scheffler ties for third place
Sport
1 week ago

Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf Adelaide title

The Chilean outplays Abraham Ancer to finish on 13-under par
Sport
1 week ago

Rory McIlroy favours unifying PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Northern Irishman says he changed his tune about Saudi-owned league after looking at his bank account
Sport
1 week ago

Thomas Detry storms ahead to win first PGA at WM Phoenix Open

Belgian shoots a 6-under-par 65 for a seven-shot victory
Sport
2 weeks ago
