Sport / Other Sport

Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic

Serbian calls for system to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

18 February 2025 - 14:39
by Nick Mulvenney
Novak Djokovic of Serbia has expressed a belief that favouritism plays a part in anti-doping decisions. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANDY CHEUNG
Sydney — Novak Djokovic said a majority of players believe favouritism is at play in the tennis anti-doping system and called for it to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Sinner on Saturday accepted a three-month doping ban after testing positive for anabolic agent clostebol last year, while Swiatek served a one-month ban at the end of 2024 when the banned substance trimetazidine showed up in her test.

While Djokovic was not suggesting that either of the Grand Slam champions had intentionally done anything wrong, he did say there were inconsistencies in their treatment at the hands of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

“The two cases of Swiatek and Sinner have attracted a lot of attention and it’s not a good image for our sport,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said at the Qatar Open on Monday.

“A majority of the players don’t feel that [the process is] fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening.

“It appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player if you have access to the top lawyers and whatnot,” Djokovic said.

Other current and former players such as Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Tim Henman have raised questions over Sinner’s case, the latter suggesting that the expiration of his ban just before the Rome Masters and French Open was “too convenient”.

Djokovic, who cofounded the Professional Tennis Players Association as a voice for the athletes in the game, said there was a widespread mistrust of the entire doping process among his fellow players.

“I think right now it’s the ripe time for us to address the system because the system and the structure obviously doesn’t work on anti-doping,” the 37-year-old Serbian said.

“I hope in the near future the governing bodies are going to come together and try to find a more effective way to deal with these processes.

“It’s inconsistent and it appears to be unfair.”

Sinner’s agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, who had appealed when the Italian was cleared without punishment in 2024, recognised his explanation that tainted products used by his masseur had been behind the positive test.

“Sinner got suspended for three months because of the mistakes and the negligence of his team members that are working on the [ATP] Tour, so that’s also something that I personally, and a lot of players, find a bit strange,” Djokovic said.

He pointed out that it looked like different processes were followed by the ITIA in doping cases involving the likes of Romanian Simona Halep and Briton Tara Moore.

“There are so many inconsistencies between the cases,” he said.

“We have seen on social media Halep and Moore and some other players that are maybe less known that have been struggling to resolve their cases for years or have received the ban for years.

“We have to bear in mind that Sinner and Swiatek at the time were No 1s in the world when we had those announcements happening,” he said.

Reuters

Clinical Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian title

Sinner cruises to victory as Zverev's wait for a maiden Major win goes on
Sport
3 weeks ago

Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek is in pole position for the title having lost only 14 games in her five matches
Sport
3 weeks ago

Medvedev survives meltdown, Fonseca dazzles at Australian Open

Fritz up and running; Rybakina powers into second round in Melbourne
Sport
1 month ago

Djokovic aims to raise game against Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams

The 24-time champion returns to action at the Australian Open after an underwhelming campaign
Sport
2 months ago

Jannik Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup victory

It was Italy’s third title in the elite men’s team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and 2023
Sport
2 months ago
