Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has expressed a belief that favouritism plays a part in anti-doping decisions. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANDY CHEUNG
Sydney — Novak Djokovic said a majority of players believe favouritism is at play in the tennis anti-doping system and called for it to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.
Sinner on Saturday accepted a three-month doping ban after testing positive for anabolic agent clostebol last year, while Swiatek served a one-month ban at the end of 2024 when the banned substance trimetazidine showed up in her test.
While Djokovic was not suggesting that either of the Grand Slam champions had intentionally done anything wrong, he did say there were inconsistencies in their treatment at the hands of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
“The two cases of Swiatek and Sinner have attracted a lot of attention and it’s not a good image for our sport,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said at the Qatar Open on Monday.
“A majority of the players don’t feel that [the process is] fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening.
“It appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player if you have access to the top lawyers and whatnot,” Djokovic said.
Other current and former players such as Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Tim Henman have raised questions over Sinner’s case, the latter suggesting that the expiration of his ban just before the Rome Masters and French Open was “too convenient”.
Djokovic, who cofounded the Professional Tennis Players Association as a voice for the athletes in the game, said there was a widespread mistrust of the entire doping process among his fellow players.
“I think right now it’s the ripe time for us to address the system because the system and the structure obviously doesn’t work on anti-doping,” the 37-year-old Serbian said.
“I hope in the near future the governing bodies are going to come together and try to find a more effective way to deal with these processes.
“It’s inconsistent and it appears to be unfair.”
Sinner’s agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, who had appealed when the Italian was cleared without punishment in 2024, recognised his explanation that tainted products used by his masseur had been behind the positive test.
“Sinner got suspended for three months because of the mistakes and the negligence of his team members that are working on the [ATP] Tour, so that’s also something that I personally, and a lot of players, find a bit strange,” Djokovic said.
He pointed out that it looked like different processes were followed by the ITIA in doping cases involving the likes of Romanian Simona Halep and Briton Tara Moore.
“There are so many inconsistencies between the cases,” he said.
“We have seen on social media Halep and Moore and some other players that are maybe less known that have been struggling to resolve their cases for years or have received the ban for years.
“We have to bear in mind that Sinner and Swiatek at the time were No 1s in the world when we had those announcements happening,” he said.
Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic
Serbian calls for system to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Sydney — Novak Djokovic said a majority of players believe favouritism is at play in the tennis anti-doping system and called for it to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.
Sinner on Saturday accepted a three-month doping ban after testing positive for anabolic agent clostebol last year, while Swiatek served a one-month ban at the end of 2024 when the banned substance trimetazidine showed up in her test.
While Djokovic was not suggesting that either of the Grand Slam champions had intentionally done anything wrong, he did say there were inconsistencies in their treatment at the hands of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
“The two cases of Swiatek and Sinner have attracted a lot of attention and it’s not a good image for our sport,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said at the Qatar Open on Monday.
“A majority of the players don’t feel that [the process is] fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening.
“It appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player if you have access to the top lawyers and whatnot,” Djokovic said.
Other current and former players such as Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Tim Henman have raised questions over Sinner’s case, the latter suggesting that the expiration of his ban just before the Rome Masters and French Open was “too convenient”.
Djokovic, who cofounded the Professional Tennis Players Association as a voice for the athletes in the game, said there was a widespread mistrust of the entire doping process among his fellow players.
“I think right now it’s the ripe time for us to address the system because the system and the structure obviously doesn’t work on anti-doping,” the 37-year-old Serbian said.
“I hope in the near future the governing bodies are going to come together and try to find a more effective way to deal with these processes.
“It’s inconsistent and it appears to be unfair.”
Sinner’s agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, who had appealed when the Italian was cleared without punishment in 2024, recognised his explanation that tainted products used by his masseur had been behind the positive test.
“Sinner got suspended for three months because of the mistakes and the negligence of his team members that are working on the [ATP] Tour, so that’s also something that I personally, and a lot of players, find a bit strange,” Djokovic said.
He pointed out that it looked like different processes were followed by the ITIA in doping cases involving the likes of Romanian Simona Halep and Briton Tara Moore.
“There are so many inconsistencies between the cases,” he said.
“We have seen on social media Halep and Moore and some other players that are maybe less known that have been struggling to resolve their cases for years or have received the ban for years.
“We have to bear in mind that Sinner and Swiatek at the time were No 1s in the world when we had those announcements happening,” he said.
Reuters
Clinical Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian title
Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open
Medvedev survives meltdown, Fonseca dazzles at Australian Open
Djokovic aims to raise game against Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Clinical Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian title
Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open
Medvedev survives meltdown, Fonseca dazzles at Australian Open
Djokovic aims to raise game against Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup victory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.