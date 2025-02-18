Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open
Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion and Grace the 2020 SA Open champion
Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace are headed to Durban as part of a showcase of top SA talent, which will also include a special invitation for Tristin Galant as the leading Sunshine Tour Transformation Player, at the Investec SA Open at Durban Country Club from February 27 to March 2.
Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, and Grace, the 2020 SA Open champion, have confirmed their places in the second-oldest national Open in golf. Galant, the highest ranked professional from the Sunshine Tour’s Papwa Sewgolum Class for transformation professionals and not otherwise exempt for this tournament, has been granted a special invitation to compete...
