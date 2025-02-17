Excitement builds ahead of 74th Dusi

A K2 team navigates the rapids at a previous Dusi Marathon. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/DUSI CANOE MARATHON
The 74th edition of the Dusi Canoe Marathon is ready to go as paddlers and organisers add the final touches before Thursday’s start at the Bishopstowe Country Club.
The race will again provide paddlers with the ultimate test of mind, body and spirit as they navigate their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban over three days.
Despite the race’s numerous challenges, Dusi Canoe Marathon Association chair Doug Gow noted its resilience, saying the race remained relevant in the national canoeing landscape.
“The Dusi Canoe Marathon continues to show its relevance on the national canoeing calendar, and we will once again provide paddlers with the ultimate Dusi experience,” Gow said.
“The organising team have put in many hours of work to get to this point, and we are excited about welcoming our 2025 Dusi paddlers this year.
“As with every year we have had our share of challenges, but the resilience of the Dusi and the paddlers that take part continues to shine through.”
The race, which organisers describe as Africa’s greatest canoe race, gets under way on Thursday morning. It will be the third year in a row that it has started from the Bishopstowe club, and for the first time it will start on a portage, which means rowers carry their canoes.
This year’s Dusi will see another frantic fight for the podium places, however, for Gow and his organising team, the general paddlers make up the most important part of the race.
“We must never lose sight of the rank-and-file paddler that put in hours of training in order to make it to Durban. They are the true heroes of this race.
“They are the people that return year after year and have supported the race every year.”
Paddling is unique in that elite athletes and day-to-day paddlers use the same river in the same conditions. Gow understands that having the elite element to the race continues to attract lots of attention.
“The elite athletes are also incredibly important, and they continue to blow us away with their continuing pursuit for perfection.
“To potentially see Andy Birkett win a record-equalling 15th Dusi title this year would be a significant moment in this race's illustrious history,” Gow added.
