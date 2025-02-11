Odell siblings to tackle the Dusi in a K3

Brothers David, front, and Jack Odell will tackle the 2025 Dusi Canoe Marathon as the only K3 on the entry list when they introduce their sister Rebecca to the race for the first time. Picture: SUPPLIED
In a feat not often seen at the Dusi Canoe Marathon, the Odell family will be paddling, carrying and dragging their K3 from Pietermaritzburg to Durban from February 20-22.
Their K3 is the only three-person boat entered into this year’s race and K3s are not a popular choice due to their size and weight which paddlers have to carry on the taxing portages.
“I see that we’re the only K3 entered into this year’s race so hopefully we can win the category,” David Odell said with a laugh.
Eldest brother David will be joining younger siblings Rebecca and Jack in the boat after a request was made to make space.
“My brother and sister were always going to do the race together and I didn't think that I was going to be around for the Dusi,” he said.
“It’s worked out that I will be in the country for the Dusi so I just asked them if I could get involved and that’s how we settled on paddling in a K3.”
This year will be a third Dusi for David, a fourth for Jack and a first for Rebecca.
“Jack is going to be at the front driving us as he’s the most experienced paddler and a good driver. My sister will be in the middle because it’s her first Dusi. It’s going to be very special sharing this experience with her.”
The family trio will have their work cut out over the three days to Durban, however, it's a challenge that they are embracing.
“We have only developed a love for paddling in the last few years, but it's definitely spread through the family and we are really looking forward to the Dusi this year.
“It's going to be a completely new challenge and hopefully we can get that long boat to Durban and see everyone at the finish,” David said.
The 74th edition of the iconic SA canoeing event passes through the Msunduzi and uMngeni valleys from Bishopstowe to Blue Lagoon, Durban.
