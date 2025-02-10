Proteas win SA’s first indoor hockey medal in Croatia

Player of the Tournament Mustapha Cassiem celebrates one of his three goals in SA's 6-5 victory against Belgium in the bronze medal playoff in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia, on Sunday. Picture: SA SUPERSTAR
The SA indoor hockey men secured their first medal when they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the bronze playoff of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia, on Sunday with the Cassiem brothers Mustapha and Dayaan outstanding.
Belgium opened the scoring early via Philippe Simar as, despite a few half chances, SA were unable to find a goal in the opening quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Belgium were awarded a penalty corner and Simar doubled the lead.
SA were awarded a route back into the game with a penalty corner and Mustapha Cassiem fired it low past the foot of Romain Henet to halve the deficit to 2-1.
The Proteas found an equaliser when the SA star found the ball in the circle and turned to fire low and restore parity.
Dayaan Cassiem gave SA the halftime lead by firing into the roof from a tight angle on the reverse stick.
SA won a penalty corner in the second half that saw Mustapha Cassiem’s shot strike a defender on the line for a penalty stroke, with Hans Neethling on hand to fire home and double the lead to 4-2.
Belgium pulled one back through Max Langer from a penalty corner with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Mustapha Cassiem completed his hat-trick with a brilliant drag from the right in the opening minute of the final quarter when given space to make it 5-3, then Dayaan Cassiem fired low past Henet to stretch the lead.
Belgium’s Gaethon Dykmans pulled one back from a penalty corner to make it 6-4 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining, then Langer scored a sensational goal to halve the deficit, but SA hung on for the medal.
Superstar Mustapha Cassiem was named player of the tournament for his impressive exploits.
He was in scintillating form throughout the tournament, finishing with an impressive 17 goals, making him one of the standout players on the global stage.
This latest achievement takes his international tally to 118 goals in just 47 games, an extraordinary record that underscores his dominance in the indoor format.
This accolade follows his recognition as Young Player of the Tournament at the 2023 edition, further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest talents in world hockey.
His performances in Croatia showcased his lethal finishing, skill, and composure under pressure, playing a key role in SA’s success and proving once again why he is one of the sport’s most exciting players.
With this historic achievement, the young player continues to inspire the next generation of SA hockey players.
Cassiem brothers Mustapha and Dayaan put on an outstanding display
