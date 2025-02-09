Sport / Other Sport

Rutherford breaks through with emotional win in Cape Town Open

Maiden Sunshine Tour victory for English golfer as mom and dad Rutherford look on with tears of joy

09 February 2025 - 18:12
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Jamie Rutherford celebrates his victory at the Cape Town Open on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
England’s Jamie Rutherford claimed his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour with a two-stroke triumph in the Cell C Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club on Sunday.

Jeff and Sarah Rutherford, his parents who had flown out from England to support their son on the final day, broke down in tears as they watched him close out a composed final round of 69 in windy conditions to win on 14 under par.

“It’s been a long time coming. He’s been so consistent. Today’s such a great achievement for him. He works so hard,” said his father Jeff.

For Rutherford, it was indeed a moment to savour.

“I’m ecstatic. My family have supported me the whole way. To travel halfway around the world to come and watch me play shows you how much they support me. And for me to win when they are here is really special,” he said.

SA’s Keenan Davidse finished second on 12 under par with a final round of 67.

It was a confident performance from Rutherford in very tricky conditions. He made three key birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine that allowed him the two bogeys he also made over the final nine holes.

“I’m really pleased with how I played in such tough conditions. I was very good off the tee, and my putting was really good as well. I made some important putts coming down the stretch.

“I’ve worked really hard on not being too hard on myself during a round. I’ve worked on controlling my emotions and staying in the present, and I did that today,” he said.

“I’ve had so many good finishes, top-10s and opportunities, but the win has been missing. I’ve been working hard and playing on the HotelPlanner Tour for a few years, so to win now is brilliant.

“I love this golf course. I love Cape Town. And I love coming to SA. It’s a great way to start the year. The hospitality here is just so amazing.”

