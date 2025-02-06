Sport / Other Sport

Italian Celli takes early lead in Cape Town Open

Filippo Celli started superbly at three under par through his first three holes to defeat winds and lead by a stroke

06 February 2025 - 19:30
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Filippo Celli grabbed a one-shot lead on day one of the Cape Town Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
Filippo Celli grabbed a one-shot lead on day one of the Cape Town Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE

Italian Filippo Celli produced a highly composed six-under-par 66 in gusting conditions at Royal Cape Golf Club on Thursday to lead the Cell C Cape Town Open by a stroke.

Celli, one of Italy’s top amateurs who also won the silver medal for the low amateur at the 2022 Open Championship, started his round superbly and was three under par through his first three holes on his way to claiming the early lead in this Sunshine Tour event.

His nearest challengers are SA’s Malcolm Mitchell and Spain’s Borja Virto, while Daniel van Tonder — the winner of the last two Sunshine Tour tournaments and looking for a hat-trick this week — came through day one just three shots off the lead.

But Celli was delighted with his start to this event. “I played really solid golf so I’m very happy. It was a tough afternoon. The gusts were so strong and I handled it well. I just took it shot by shot.

“We know in this game you need to be patient, and that was very important today. If you made a bogey you had to just be positive in these tough conditions,” he said.

Behind him, SA’s Mitchell revelled in the windy conditions, having grown up in Durban.

“I love playing in the wind. To have no bogeys and give birdies on a day like today, I’ll definitely take that. But when it comes to the wind, that really takes me to my happy place,” he said.

Mitchell was particularly pleased to have finished higher up the leader board than Van Tonder on day one, considering the two are brothers-in-law and are fiercely competitive on the golf course.

“There’s always that bit of competition. We often play social rounds together and it’s always brutal competition between the two of us. Daniel hates to lose,” he said.

It’s a competition Van Tonder has been winning of late with his incredible form, and clearly something Mitchell aspires to as well.

“His form has been great to see. I’ve been working on a couple of things, one of which is being a lot more positive and seeing what I’m capable of.”

In-form Norris gunning for SA Open glory

South African says his golf is good enough to compete with all players on the DP World Tour
Sport
9 hours ago

Martin Vorster ready to build on good form in Cape Town Open

Star works back from a hip injury to just outside the top 10 on the Sunshine Tour order of merit
Sport
1 day ago

Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour

Northern Ireland golfer fires 66 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sport
3 days ago

Viktor Hovland aims to step up at Pebble Beach

Norwegian plans to rediscover his game after foot injury
Sport
1 week ago

Scheffler plans to bounce back at Pebble Beach

World No 1 excited to be back on the course after an injury required surgery
Sport
1 week ago

Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Experienced player went into the final round seven shots adrift of leader Altin van der Merwe
Sport
1 week ago
