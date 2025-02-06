Sport / Other Sport

In-form Norris gunning for SA Open glory

South African says his golf is good enough to compete with all players on the DP World Tour

06 February 2025 - 15:42
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Shaun Norris is backing himself for the strong finish at the forthcoming SA Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR
Shaun Norris is determined to add his name to the illustrious list of Investec SA Open champions as he joins a field that already includes defending champion Dean Burmester at Durban Country Club from February 27 to 2 March 2.

The 42-year-old is playing some of the best golf of his career at present. After winning his second DP World Tour title in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, Norris started 2025 with back-to-back finishes of sixth and 16th in the United Arab Emirates and is the highest ranked South African in fourth place on the Race to Dubai. 

Norris is now determined to capitalise on his form and give himself the best possible shot at a maiden SA Open crown.

“I’ve been swinging the club very well for a while now and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. This is the tournament that any South African golfer wants to win. It’s our national Open. My two DP World Tour wins are proof to me that my golf is good enough to compete with all the players on the DP World Tour.

“So with my game feeling as good as it is at the moment, I’m definitely going to go for a win in Durban,” he said.

Norris already has a victory in the Japan Open to his name in 2021 and said he would love nothing more than to add the SA Open to this list.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, to win any national open is massive. The next step for me is definitely to be able to win the SA Open.”

That this year’s $1.5m tournament — co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour — will be played at the revamped Durban Country Club also excites Norris.

“I love Durban Country Club and it will be an interesting and different challenge now that they’ve made some changes,” said Norris, who has top SA Open finishes of tied 11th in 2012 and tied 20th in 2018.

The SA Open will also play a role in Norris’ quest to reclaim his top spot on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit. After holding that No 1 position at the start of the year, Norris was unseated by Daniel van Tonder and is now second on the rankings.

