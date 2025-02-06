Fenn eager to make a statement at the Dusi

Matt Fenn is targeting a solo Dusi victory after winning the race in 2024 with Andy Birkett. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/Dusi Canoe Marathon
After claiming a first Dusi Canoe Marathon title in 2024 with Andy Birkett in the K2 race, Matt Fenn plans to replicate that form in the K1 race in 2025 from February 20-22.
Fenn, who trains with 14-time Dusi champion Birkett, joined the list of Dusi champions 12 months ago. The Eastern Cape combination dominated the race on the second and third days to seal a comfortable win.
Despite coming into this year as a K2 champion, Fenn feels that won’t have any bearing on a K1 race.
“I haven’t given last year’s race any thought going into this year,” Fenn said. “I’ve just been looking forward to this year’s race irrespective of last year’s result and I’m feeling fit and just wanted to train as well as I could for this year’s race.”
To come up against a friend, training partner and one of the most decorated Dusi paddlers is exciting and a challenge but for Fenn being able to learn from a legend of the Dusi is priceless.
“To be able to train and trip with him [Birkett] is fantastic, I am always learning from him and the wisdom he offers is great and I really appreciate it.”
Looking to the race in a few weeks’ time, Fenn hasn’t diverged from his traditional preparation for the Dusi.
“I’ve kept my training as usual with a lot of paddling and running as well as trying to get in as much race simulation as possible to prepare myself as much as I can. It’s also been important to take it easy over a long period of time. I haven’t really forced my training which means I haven’t picked up an injury.
“The goal of this block [of training] was to train hard but make sure I didn’t miss training due to an injury. It’s been a really good build up. It started a long time ago but I’m looking forward to the race,” the star said.
Looking at how he prepares for a K1 Dusi as opposed to a K2 Dusi, the major difference for Fenn is that he doesn’t have to align his actions and plans with another paddler.
“I think the paddling and running training is the same, you just in a K1 and not a K2. The big difference is that in a K1 you don’t have to sync with someone and co-ordinate your race plan with someone else,” he said.
This year’s event is the 74th edition of the iconic SA canoeing event through the Msunduzi and uMngeni valleys from Bishopstowe to Blue Lagoon, Durban.
