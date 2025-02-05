Martin Vorster ready to build on good form in Cape Town Open

Martin Vorster has overcome a hip injury to be one of the leading contenders for the Cape Town Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
A few months ago, Martin Vorster wasn’t sure he would be able to retain his playing privileges on the Sunshine Tour without a medical exemption.
This week he heads into the Cell C Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club just outside the top 10 on the Sunshine Tour order of merit.
“I get goosebumps just thinking about that,” he said ahead of Thursday’s first round of this Sunshine Tour tournament.
In 2024 the talented young star had to work his way back from a hip injury, and he made his return to the Sunshine Tour in August.
Then last week he pushed the in-form Daniel van Tonder to the final hole of the MyGolfLife Open before finishing second.
“Six months ago I never expected to be in this position. I had such an incredible team around me and we just kept positive and decided to just do what we could daily. And now it’s paying off. I was very proud of myself for just being able to stay in the running last week.
“Daniel has been playing unbelievable golf and my goal was just to try to give him a go and I think I did that. I’m just pleased I kept myself in the mix, and hopefully we can do the same again this week,” he said.
This week represents yet another opportunity for Vorster on a golf course he’s excited about.
“I grew up in Mossel Bay so I’ve played a lot of golf in the wind, and we’re expecting some high winds which should be fun. The course is looking unbelievably good, and I think a tournament like this has to be played in some wind.”
Vorster is part of a group who have arrived in the Mother City like a rising tide of golfers in good form at the moment.
Van Tonder’s back-to-back wins the past two weeks make him an obvious contender. A third win this week would automatically secure him a DP World Tour card for next season.
Nikhil Rama has finished 12th and fourth in his last two Sunshine Tour events, while Irishman Liam Nolan arrives in Cape Town with finishes of third and fourth in his past two events on SA fairways.
And former champions Benjamin Follett-Smith and JC Ritchie are chasing their own place in the tournament’s history as they each seek to become the first three-time winner of this event.
Martin Vorster ready to build on good form in Cape Town Open
Star works back from a hip injury to just outside the top 10 on the Sunshine Tour order of merit
