Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour

But decision taken to drop US government data used to monitor its production
Six key principles should guide the public and private sectors in building better trust in the public sector and with one another
Ekurhuleni is losing revenue, DA claims
This comes ahead of the State of the Nation address on Thursday
Lack of government follow-through to level the playing field has compelled Amsa to close plants
Latest data shows sales are up 10.4% year on year
Mining companies that fail to grasp the complexity of the new era risk being caught in the crossfire
US president gives treasury and commerce departments green light to create SWF
Close contest expected as tournament’s two best teams face off in Gqeberha
Toyota remains SA’s favourite brand but Suzuki overtakes VW for second
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has won more than two dozen times on the PGA Tour, but it seemed different on Sunday.
McIlroy shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round on the way to winning his first tour at the start of 2025, capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
“Some people would argue that the golf courses I have won on are not up to like a Pebble Beach or an Augusta,” the 35-year-old said.
“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf, it’s really, really cool.”
McIlroy, buoyed by an eagle late in the round, secured the title at 21-under 267 for a two-stroke victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
It is McIlroy’s 27th victory on the PGA Tour and a good start to 2025 after he won twice in 2024.
“I’m just as determined this year as I have been in any of the years I have been out here on the PGA Tour,” he said.
“To get this win this early, it means a great deal.”
A day earlier, McIlroy said he rarely played well during the tour’s early California swing, but he certainly was up to the task in the windy and sometimes chilly conditions.
“To have that walk up 18 and sort of take it all in was very cool,” he said.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry birdied the last hole for a 68 and a four-round total of 19 under to take second place.
Lucas Glover (67) and England’s Justin Rose (68) shared third place at 18 under.
Russell Henley (67) and Australia’s Cam Davis (69) tied for fifth place at 17 under, while South Korea’s Tom Kim (70) and third-round leader Sepp Straka of Austria (72) were seventh at 16 under.
“I knew today was going to be tough, it was going to be exciting, there was so many guys around the lead,” McIlroy said.
By the back nine much of the excitement involved McIlroy.
The eagle on the par-5 14th hole gave him a 4 under score across the first five holes of the back nine, stretching his lead to four strokes.
He reached the green with a driver and seven-iron before sinking the 26½-foot putt.
He had parred the hole the previous two days after what he described as exceptional tee shots.
He followed through this time. “The previous two times this week I didn’t take advantage of them,” he said.
“I was determined to take advantage of it today. I hit a perfect seven-iron after that drive. That really gave me a cushion to play the last four holes.”
Then McIlroy tacked on a birdie on No 15 and even Glover’s birdies on the final two holes were not enough to catch him.
Nor was Rose’s chip from the fringe that rolled in for an eagle on No 18.
Straka slumped with just one birdie — but two bogeys — across the first 13 holes.
He had three more birdies and two bogeys on the final five holes as he was denied picking up his second victory of 2025, after January’s win at The American Express.
Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1 in his first tournament of 2025, shot 67 in the final round and finished among three golfers tied for ninth place at 15 under.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour
Northern Ireland golfer fires 66 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has won more than two dozen times on the PGA Tour, but it seemed different on Sunday.
McIlroy shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round on the way to winning his first tour at the start of 2025, capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
“Some people would argue that the golf courses I have won on are not up to like a Pebble Beach or an Augusta,” the 35-year-old said.
“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf, it’s really, really cool.”
McIlroy, buoyed by an eagle late in the round, secured the title at 21-under 267 for a two-stroke victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
It is McIlroy’s 27th victory on the PGA Tour and a good start to 2025 after he won twice in 2024.
“I’m just as determined this year as I have been in any of the years I have been out here on the PGA Tour,” he said.
“To get this win this early, it means a great deal.”
A day earlier, McIlroy said he rarely played well during the tour’s early California swing, but he certainly was up to the task in the windy and sometimes chilly conditions.
“To have that walk up 18 and sort of take it all in was very cool,” he said.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry birdied the last hole for a 68 and a four-round total of 19 under to take second place.
Lucas Glover (67) and England’s Justin Rose (68) shared third place at 18 under.
Russell Henley (67) and Australia’s Cam Davis (69) tied for fifth place at 17 under, while South Korea’s Tom Kim (70) and third-round leader Sepp Straka of Austria (72) were seventh at 16 under.
“I knew today was going to be tough, it was going to be exciting, there was so many guys around the lead,” McIlroy said.
By the back nine much of the excitement involved McIlroy.
The eagle on the par-5 14th hole gave him a 4 under score across the first five holes of the back nine, stretching his lead to four strokes.
He reached the green with a driver and seven-iron before sinking the 26½-foot putt.
He had parred the hole the previous two days after what he described as exceptional tee shots.
He followed through this time. “The previous two times this week I didn’t take advantage of them,” he said.
“I was determined to take advantage of it today. I hit a perfect seven-iron after that drive. That really gave me a cushion to play the last four holes.”
Then McIlroy tacked on a birdie on No 15 and even Glover’s birdies on the final two holes were not enough to catch him.
Nor was Rose’s chip from the fringe that rolled in for an eagle on No 18.
Straka slumped with just one birdie — but two bogeys — across the first 13 holes.
He had three more birdies and two bogeys on the final five holes as he was denied picking up his second victory of 2025, after January’s win at The American Express.
Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1 in his first tournament of 2025, shot 67 in the final round and finished among three golfers tied for ninth place at 15 under.
Field Level Media
Scheffler plans to bounce back at Pebble Beach
Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open
Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win
Jumbo welcome as Enoch seeks to defend SDC Open title
France’s Matthieu Pavon back to defend historic Farmers crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Van Tonder secures MyGolfLife Open victory
Viktor Hovland aims to step up at Pebble Beach
Scheffler plans to bounce back at Pebble Beach
Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open
Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.