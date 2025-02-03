Sport / Other Sport

Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour

Northern Ireland golfer fires 66 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

03 February 2025 - 13:40
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A jubilant Rory McIlroy after winning on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Sunday, in California. Picture: KYLA TERADA-IMAGN IMAGES
A jubilant Rory McIlroy after winning on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Sunday, in California. Picture: KYLA TERADA-IMAGN IMAGES

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has won more than two dozen times on the PGA Tour, but it seemed different on Sunday.

McIlroy shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round on the way to winning his first tour at the start of 2025, capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

“Some people would argue that the golf courses I have won on are not up to like a Pebble Beach or an Augusta,” the 35-year-old said.

“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf, it’s really, really cool.”

McIlroy, buoyed by an eagle late in the round, secured the title at 21-under 267 for a two-stroke victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

It is McIlroy’s 27th victory on the PGA Tour and a good start to 2025 after he won twice in 2024.

“I’m just as determined this year as I have been in any of the years I have been out here on the PGA Tour,” he said.

“To get this win this early, it means a great deal.”

A day earlier, McIlroy said he rarely played well during the tour’s early California swing, but he certainly was up to the task in the windy and sometimes chilly conditions.

“To have that walk up 18 and sort of take it all in was very cool,” he said.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry birdied the last hole for a 68 and a four-round total of 19 under to take second place.

Lucas Glover (67) and England’s Justin Rose (68) shared third place at 18 under.

Russell Henley (67) and Australia’s Cam Davis (69) tied for fifth place at 17 under, while South Korea’s Tom Kim (70) and third-round leader Sepp Straka of Austria (72) were seventh at 16 under.

“I knew today was going to be tough, it was going to be exciting, there was so many guys around the lead,” McIlroy said.

By the back nine much of the excitement involved McIlroy.

The eagle on the par-5 14th hole gave him a 4 under score across the first five holes of the back nine, stretching his lead to four strokes.

He reached the green with a driver and seven-iron before sinking the 26½-foot putt.

He had parred the hole the previous two days after what he described as exceptional tee shots.

He followed through this time. “The previous two times this week I didn’t take advantage of them,” he said.

“I was determined to take advantage of it today. I hit a perfect seven-iron after that drive. That really gave me a cushion to play the last four holes.”

Then McIlroy tacked on a birdie on No 15 and even Glover’s birdies on the final two holes were not enough to catch him.

Nor was Rose’s chip from the fringe that rolled in for an eagle on No 18.

Straka slumped with just one birdie — but two bogeys — across the first 13 holes.

He had three more birdies and two bogeys on the final five holes as he was denied picking up his second victory of 2025, after January’s win at The American Express.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1 in his first tournament of 2025, shot 67 in the final round and finished among three golfers tied for ninth place at 15 under.

Field Level Media

Scheffler plans to bounce back at Pebble Beach

World No 1 excited to be back on the course after an injury required surgery
Sport
5 days ago

Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Experienced player went into the final round seven shots adrift of leader Altin van der Merwe
Sport
1 week ago

Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win

English overcomes bogeys on first and fifth holes for first Tour win since 2021
Sport
1 week ago

Jumbo welcome as Enoch seeks to defend SDC Open title

Popular Zebula elephants welcome the pros to this week’s tournament at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa
Sport
1 week ago

France’s Matthieu Pavon back to defend historic Farmers crown

The 32-year-old who became the first Frenchman to win an official tour event returns to San Diego, US, to defend his title
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nabi started unfit Shabalala for Chiefs in derby ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Henning claws his way back as SA beat Nigeria in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Baby Proteas run out of steam against India at ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Jumbo welcome as Enoch seeks to defend SDC Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Van Tonder secures MyGolfLife Open victory
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Van Tonder secures MyGolfLife Open victory

Sport / Other Sport

Viktor Hovland aims to step up at Pebble Beach

Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler plans to bounce back at Pebble Beach

Sport / Other Sport

Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Sport / Other Sport

Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.