Van Tonder secures MyGolfLife Open victory

Daniel van Tonder celebrates his win at the MyGolfLife Open on Sunday. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Daniel van Tonder continued his incredible form with a two-stroke victory in the MyGolfLife Open on Sunday, claiming back-to-back victories on the Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour as well as his fourth victory this season.
Van Tonder closed with a 67 to win on 27 under par, claiming his second victory in as many weeks after winning the SDC Open.
It also entrenched his No 1 position at the top of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been playing well and have just backed myself. I’ve been working hard and it’s nice to see the results come through now,” said Van Tonder.
Martin Vorster finished second on 25 under par with a closing 65, and as the only man on the day who came closest to catching Van Tonder.
Van Tonder appeared to be cruising to victory, but then came a two-shot swing on the par-four 15th where he made bogey from the greenside bunker to drop to 26 under par and Vorster made birdie to climb to 24 under par.
Van Tonder responded with a birdie on 16 and Vorster kept up his challenge with a birdie on 17 before both parred the last.
Australia’s Danny List took third place on 24 under par with a closing 67.
It has been a dream past few months for Van Tonder, who has also celebrated the birth of his baby daughter, Gabriella Grace. He now needs one more victory on the HotelPlanner Tour to secure his DP World Tour card for next season.
“I’ve been very blessed and feel very grateful. I’m just going to continue reaching for the stars and see where I land,” he said.
