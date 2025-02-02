Sport / Other Sport

Van Tonder secures MyGolfLife Open victory

Win entrenches his No 1 position at the top of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit

02 February 2025 - 18:17
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Daniel van Tonder celebrates his win at the MyGolfLife Open on Sunday. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Daniel van Tonder continued his incredible form with a two-stroke victory in the MyGolfLife Open on Sunday, claiming back-to-back victories on the Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour as well as his fourth victory this season.

Van Tonder closed with a 67 to win on 27 under par, claiming his second victory in as many weeks after winning the SDC Open.

It also entrenched his No 1 position at the top of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been playing well and have just backed myself. I’ve been working hard and it’s nice to see the results come through now,” said Van Tonder.

Martin Vorster finished second on 25 under par with a closing 65, and as the only man on the day who came closest to catching Van Tonder.

Van Tonder appeared to be cruising to victory, but then came a two-shot swing on the par-four 15th where he made bogey from the greenside bunker to drop to 26 under par and Vorster made birdie to climb to 24 under par.

Van Tonder responded with a birdie on 16 and Vorster kept up his challenge with a birdie on 17 before both parred the last.

Australia’s Danny List took third place on 24 under par with a closing 67.

It has been a dream past few months for Van Tonder, who has also celebrated the birth of his baby daughter, Gabriella Grace. He now needs one more victory on the HotelPlanner Tour to secure his DP World Tour card for next season.

“I’ve been very blessed and feel very grateful. I’m just going to continue reaching for the stars and see where I land,” he said.

Jumbo welcome as Enoch seeks to defend SDC Open title

Popular Zebula elephants welcome the pros to this week’s tournament at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa
Sport
1 week ago

France’s Matthieu Pavon back to defend historic Farmers crown

The 32-year-old who became the first Frenchman to win an official tour event returns to San Diego, US, to defend his title
Sport
1 week ago

SA teams ready to lay down a marker at GolfRSA International

Array of foreign competitors will test locals at Royal Johannesburg
Sport
1 week ago

World No 1 Scheffler unsure about Pebble Beach season debut

American golf star recovering from surgery to his hand after Christmas Day mishap
Sport
1 week ago

Sepp Straka back in winner’s circle at The American Express

Straka wins for the third time on the PGA Tour and for the first time since the 2023 John Deere Classic
Sport
2 weeks ago
