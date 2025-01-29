McLaren head calls for permanent F1 stewards after Johnny Herbert axed

Johnny Herbert has been dropped as a steward by Formula One's governing body FIA. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/QIAN JUN
London — McLaren boss Zak Brown called for permanent stewards in Formula One after the governing FIA dropped former racer Johnny Herbert on Wednesday, arguing his work as a media pundit was incompatible with the role.
Brown, whose team won the constructors’ title last season, told the Autosport Business Exchange conference in London that McLaren would happily pay their share of the cost of professional officials.
Stewards are largely unpaid volunteers, other than travel expenses, appointed by the FIA on race-by-race basis to ensure the rules are applied consistently and fairly during race weekends and handing out punishments as necessary.
“I don’t think we’re set up for success by not having full-time stewards,” said Brown.
“As far as paying for stewards, this will probably be unpopular among my fellow teams [but] I’m happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. I think it’s so important for the sport.
“It can’t be that expensive. If everyone contributes it’s not going to break the bank.”
Herbert, a three-times race winner from 160 starts who competed for an array of F1 teams in the 1980s and 1990s and won the Le Mans 24 Hours, had been scheduled to officiate at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.
The 60-year-old former Sky Sports F1 pundit angered four-times world champion Max Verstappen and father Jos last season for media comments about the Red Bull driver’s track behaviour.
“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” the governing body said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Herbert, one of the stewards in Mexico City last season who handed Verstappen two 10 sec penalties for aggressive moves on his McLaren title rival Lando Norris.
“Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future,” the Briton said afterwards, referring to the Dutch driver’s driving style as “harsh”.
“I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico,” he added.
The Briton has continued to offer opinions, circulated in the media, for betting websites.
