Sinner aims to transfer hard court wins to grass and clay

Melbourne — Double Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner set his sights on mastering clay and grass courts to make himself a complete player after the Italian claimed his third hard court Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The world No 1 retained his Melbourne Park crown with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev in Rod Laver Arena, four months after his US Open triumph, to further underpin his status as the hottest player on the surface.

Sinner has reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the past two seasons but the 23-year-old said he hoped to assert his authority on clay and grass this year.

“You have to be a complete player, not only on one surface but on also the other two,” Sinner said.