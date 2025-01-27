Birkett and Mackenzie fire warnings with Drak wins

Christie Mackenzie warmed up for her Dusi race with victory at the Drak Challenge at the weekend. Picture: Anthony Grote/Drak Challenge
Following their respective victories at the N3TC Drak Challenge, Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie have highlighted their favourites tags for the 2025 Dusi Canoe Marathon starting on February 20.
Both paddlers have confirmed they will be returning to the Dusi this year and they both showed their imperious skills on a full river in the Southern Drakensberg at the weekend.
Mackenzie’s victory was far less straight-forward though as she had to edge Nikki Birkett in an end sprint for a second year in a row to claim back-to-back Drak titles.
For Birkett, he managed to open a healthy gap at the end of the first day and then maintained his advantage throughout to claim a 10th Drak title.
Euro Steel’s Birkett had a 1min lead overnight and then finished 30sec ahead of teammate Matt Fenn on day two to win by just under 1min 30sec.
Matt Fenn, who was Birkett’s Dusi partner in 2024, finished second while defending Drak Challenge champion Hamish Lovemore claimed the final step on the podium.
The women’s race followed an almost identical pattern to 2024 when Mackenzie once again edged Birkett by a matter of seconds to claim victory.
It was another exciting advert for women’s paddling as Mackenzie proved she is the premier female paddler in SA as the Dusi season kicks into gear.
Saskia Hockly rounded out the women’s podium with a second consecutive third place finish at the event following her bronze medal in 2024.
There were a handful of Dusi hopefuls in the men’s top 10 with Siseko Ntondini finishing seventh and current Dusi K1 and K2 runner-up Msawenkosi Mtolo rounding out the top 10 in 10th place.
Sbonelo Khwela, who is enjoying a renaissance, finished eleventh which will also place him as a paddler to watch at the Dusi.
Among the confirmed entrants for the forthcoming Dusi is Bridgitte Hartley. The experienced Hartley finished 5th in the women’s race behind Jenna Nisbet in 4th.
This weekend will see paddlers take on the Inanda Dam to Durban race. It’s the third race in the John Oliver Series as everyone now shifts their focus to the Dusi Canoe Marathon starting in three weeks’ time.
The 74thedition of the iconic SA canoeing event through the Msunduzi and uMngeni valleys from Bishopstowe to Blue Lagoon, Durban takes place from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22.
