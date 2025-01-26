Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Daniel van Tonder savours his win at the SDC Open on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
Daniel van Tonder claimed a remarkable playoff victory in the SDC Open at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa on Sunday, and in the process reclaimed his No 1 position on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.
Van Tonder went into the final round seven shots adrift of leader Altin van der Merwe, who was hunting his first victory on the Tour.
But the experienced Van Tonder applied the pressure, most notably with a finish of four consecutive birdies for a 67 and the clubhouse target of 16 under par.
Van der Merwe, who had played superbly all week, was at one stage of the final round six shots clear of the field. But a double bogey on the seventh and then bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes drew him back into a playoff with Van Tonder.
Playing the par-five 18th, Van Tonder made a solid par for the win while Van der Merwe ended with a double-bogey seven.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been doing this for a while now and I like to chase a few scores now and then. I was just determined to give myself chances, put a bit of pressure on and then wait and see,” said Van Tonder.
This is his third victory of the season, and his third playoff win. “I’ve always enjoyed playoffs. I’ve won a couple, and it’s fun.”
This is also Van Tonder’s 12th victory as a professional, and his first since becoming a father. And it’s given him a clear sense of what his immediate goal will be.
“I’m going to finish off the Sunshine Tour season and I want to win the Order of Merit, and see where that takes me. I’m finally No 1 again and I want to extend that lead even more.”
With a career that now stretches into double figures in terms of victories, including the SA Open, Van Tonder has now played his way into a different sphere of Sunshine Tour status.
“It feels great. I work hard and don’t like taking off days. I’ve never had a coach and everything I do is self-taught. Whatever feels right I try to do.”
