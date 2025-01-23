Sabalenka, Keys power through to set up Australian Open title clash

Madison Keys of the US celebrates winning the semifinal against Poland's Iga Swiatek. Picture: REUTERS
Melbourne — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys made sluggish starts on Thursday but sealed contrasting victories to set up an Australian Open final showdown that will pit two of the game’s heavy hitters against each other.
Belarusian top seed Sabalenka overwhelmed her best friend Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 in an impressive display of raw power to storm into her third consecutive title clash at the year’s opening Grand Slam, where she will bid for her fourth Major title.
American Keys rallied from a set down to stun Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 7-6(8) in a thriller and reach her first final at the Australian Open and second at the Majors after her run to the 2017 US Open title clash where she lost to Sloane Stephens.
“I’m still trying to catch up to everything that’s happening. I’m in the finals. Woo-hoo,” 19th-seeded Keys said after the biggest win of her career.
“That match was just such a high level … I felt like I was fighting to stay in it … To be able to be standing here in the finals is absolutely amazing and I’m glad that I can be here on Saturday.
“At the end we were both battling some nerves and really pushing each other. It was about who could get that final point and be a little better than the other and I’m happy it was me.”
Five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek came into her semifinal clash having not lost a game on serve in her last four at Melbourne Park, but was under immediate pressure when Keys took the opener and looked to consolidate the break.
Roared on by an army of Polish fans in the Rod Laver Arena stands, Swiatek switched into battle mode and pulled it back and the pair swapped breaks again before the second seed took control of the opening set at 4-2.
After rain prompted the closure of the roof, Keys came out swinging to close the gap and shrugged off a shocking mistake on an overhead smash at the net before drawing level at 5-5 but was unable to stop Swiatek from reeling off the next two games.
Experienced Keys, competing in her third semifinal at the Australian Open, continued to heap the pressure on with heavy ball-striking and impeccable serving to race ahead 5-0 in the next set before Swiatek avoided the embarrassment of a bagel.
Keys drew level at one set apiece with her seventh break in the match and made a solid start to the deciding set, hitting a backhand rocket to hold for 4-3 before saving four break points to go 5-4 up.
Swiatek responded and squandered a match point at 6-5 before taking the lead in the tiebreak. Keys battled back and sealed victory when the Pole sent a shot long and the American celebrated by bowing her head and soaking up the cheers.
Sabalenka was also not perfect and trailed Badosa 2-0 in the opening set with a flurry of unforced errors, but she soon found her mark and put her dependable forehand to work to end the 11th seed’s run in the Spaniard’s first Major semifinal.
“I have goosebumps. I’m so proud of myself and my team to put ourselves in this situation,” said Sabalenka as she set up the prospect of a “three-peat” in Melbourne for the first time since Martina Hingis in 1997-99.
“If I put my name in history it will mean the world for me, I couldn’t even dream of it … I’ll go out and give everything in the final,” she added.
After taking the surprise early lead, Badosa was constantly under siege on serve.
She hung tough to save a slew of break points but it felt like only a matter of time before Sabalenka crashed through her defences, which she duly did by breaking Badosa in the third and fifth games before holding firm to take the first set.
Badosa tried to conjure the fighting spirit that saw her eliminate Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in one of the shocks of the tournament.
But Sabalenka’s pressure wore her down and she hit a double fault to drop serve in the third game of the second set.
World No 1 Sabalenka rode the momentum to a 5-1 lead before sealing the match in style with a forehand down the line.
The two are good friends away from the court but it may be a while before the Spaniard can get over the defeat to hang out again with her Belarusian buddy.
“She’ll probably hate me for a day or two and then we can be friends again and go out shopping. I promise we’ll do that and I’ll pay for whatever she wants,” said the top seed.
Reuters
