Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open

Melbourne — Iga Swiatek booked her second Australian Open semifinal with another spectacular display on Wednesday while Americans reached the last four of the men’s and women’s singles at Melbourne Park for the first time in 16 years.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner was also at his impressive best as he dismantled local favourite Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 6-1 for his 10th victory over the eighth seed in as many matches and returned to the last four at Melbourne Park.

“I felt like today was a great match from my side,” said Sinner, who battled illness in the previous round but looked unstoppable on a cool evening at Rod Laver Arena.

“I served very well. Breaking quite early in each set was very important for me and for my game. So, yeah, for sure was the best match of the tournament so far.”

Polish world No 2 Swiatek mowed down eighth seed Emma Navarro 6-1 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena and faces another American in Madison Keys, who overhauled Elina Svitolina 3-6 6-3 6-4.