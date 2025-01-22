Jumbo welcome as Enoch seeks to defend SDC Open title

Sunshine Tour professionals Dylan Mostert, left, and Kyle Barker meet one of the locals at this week’s SDC Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
An elephant never forgets, and neither does a professional golfer. It explains why Rhys Enoch and Clément Sordet would probably have smiled at seeing the popular Zebula elephants welcoming the professionals on the driving range to this week’s SDC Open at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.
As former champions of this Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour (formerly European Challenge Tour) co-sanctioned tournament, Enoch and Sordet both have photos of themselves posing with the trophy and one of the elephants.
Enoch in particular certainly hasn’t forgotten his victory here as he returns as the most recent winner of this title in 2024 and looking to become the event’s first double champion.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been a year. It’s always special to be back at a place where you’ve won and I’m excited to get going again,” he said ahead of Thursday’s first round.
Rhys Enoch of Wales poses with the SDC trophy at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Bela Bela, Limpopo, February 4 2024. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/GETTY IMAGES
But the Welshman, who played superb golf in 2024 to win on 24 under par with four consecutive rounds of 66 and with the halfway cut on four under par, says he expects a far different challenge from the course this year.
“Last year I kept my driver in play, which was key. I also putted really well. But this year is completely different than we’ve ever seen it. There’s more rough than before and the greens are really firm. I firmly believe it won’t be another 24 under par that wins it this year, and the cut will be a lot less as well.
“It will be a very different challenge and a bit more patience that’s required.”
This marks the start of a very important stretch of four tournaments co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour.
Apart from a multitude of incentives offered by the Sunshine Tour over the next few weeks, there is also the race to finish in the top 20 on the HotelPlanner Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings this year and thereby earn promotion to the DP World Tour.
So these events in SA offer a perfect start for somebody like Enoch, who has made his home in this country and who has big plans for his season.
“The main goal is to finish in the top three on the Road to Mallorca Rankings. I had a good call with my team last week and sorted out what needs to happen this year, such as becoming more consistent and not just getting lost in grinding it out week in and week out.”
