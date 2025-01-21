American Scottie Scheffler has yet to fully recover from an injury he received making Christmas dinner and is not sure when he will return to the circuit. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JARED C TILTON
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said on Monday he was yet to determine if he would be able to make his season debut at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.
Scheffler is recovering from surgery to his right hand, stemming from a Christmas Day mishap. He was initially predicted to miss three to four weeks. The American star said he expected to decide within the “next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week”.
The deadline to commit to play at Pebble Beach is Friday evening.
“Just want to make sure I’m getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery,” Scheffler said after joining media day festivities virtually for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. “I’m anxious to get back, excited to get back, but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back.”
Scheffler received a puncture wound from broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He said he had been making homemade ravioli. The 28-year-old had surgery to remove glass fragments from the hand.
He was hopeful of returning for last week’s The American Express at La Quinta, California, but determined the hand wasn’t ready, so he withdrew to give the injury more time to heal.
Scheffler noted that not being able to use his right hand affected other things beside golf. “Sometimes you don’t realise how uncoordinated you are until you have to brush your teeth left-handed,” he joked.
Scheffler won seven PGA Tour events and the Olympic gold medal last season in a banner campaign. He won the US Masters and was named PGA Tour player of the year for a third consecutive time.
World No 1 Scheffler unsure about Pebble Beach season debut
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said on Monday he was yet to determine if he would be able to make his season debut at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.
Scheffler is recovering from surgery to his right hand, stemming from a Christmas Day mishap. He was initially predicted to miss three to four weeks. The American star said he expected to decide within the “next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week”.
The deadline to commit to play at Pebble Beach is Friday evening.
“Just want to make sure I’m getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery,” Scheffler said after joining media day festivities virtually for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. “I’m anxious to get back, excited to get back, but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back.”
Scheffler received a puncture wound from broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He said he had been making homemade ravioli. The 28-year-old had surgery to remove glass fragments from the hand.
He was hopeful of returning for last week’s The American Express at La Quinta, California, but determined the hand wasn’t ready, so he withdrew to give the injury more time to heal.
Scheffler noted that not being able to use his right hand affected other things beside golf. “Sometimes you don’t realise how uncoordinated you are until you have to brush your teeth left-handed,” he joked.
Scheffler won seven PGA Tour events and the Olympic gold medal last season in a banner campaign. He won the US Masters and was named PGA Tour player of the year for a third consecutive time.
Field Level Media
Xander Schauffele pulls out of The American Express
Nick Taylor surprised by fifth PGA Tour win
Matsuyama guns for second title at Sony Open
New role for SA’s Trevor Immelman
Matsuyama breaks PGA Tour record, wins The Sentry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA teams ready to lay down a marker at GolfRSA International
Sepp Straka back in winner’s circle at The American Express
Maiden win for Max in Mediclinic Invitational
Xander Schauffele pulls out of The American Express
Nick Taylor surprised by fifth PGA Tour win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.