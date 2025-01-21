SA teams ready to lay down a marker at GolfRSA International

Five teams will fly the flag for SA in the GolfRSA International Amateur Championship at Royal Johannesburg from January 28-31. Picture: MARK SAMPSON
SA will proudly be represented by five teams when the GolfRSA International Amateur Championship launches the 2025 SA swing at Royal Johannesburg from January 28-31 on the East Course of Royal Johannesburg.
Teams comprising SA’s top-ranked men’s and women’s open and junior amateurs, alongside two President’s teams, will contest the 54-hole team event, running concurrently with the first three rounds of the 72-hole international stroke play tournament.
This year’s championship includes players from 16 countries, with entries from Scotland, England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea and Wales, and competitors from Africa, including Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Réunion, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Jordan Burnand, who captained 2024’s winning SA team, Ivan Verster, Kesha Louw and Bryan Newman will return for duty.
Burnand and Verster are joined by reigning No 1 Astin Arthur and debutant Dian Kruger, fresh from a strong showing at the Sunshine Tour’s Mediclinic event at Heron Banks Golf & River Resort.
In the women’s division, leading amateur Lisa Coetzer, who is now competing in the Annika Invitational US in Florida, partners with Louw and Zané Kleynhans, winner of the 2024 All Africa Junior Team Championship individual competition.
Newman makes his second appearance for the SA junior team, alongside new caps Dewan de Bruin, Roelof Craig and Johndre Ludick.
“The GolfRSA International Amateur Championship is a cornerstone event, drawing elite international amateurs to our shores before our men’s and women’s flagship tournaments,” GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn said.
“We commend the SA Golf Association [Saga] and Women’s Golf SA [WGSA] for selecting 11 outstanding amateurs to represent SA.
“These players have distinguished themselves on national and international stages and we are confident they will make us proud at Royal Johannesburg.
“This championship also offers an incredible platform to showcase emerging talent from our development programmes, providing them with vital exposure to world-class competition.
“Congratulations to GolfRSA national squad members Vuyisani Makama, Mitch Phigeland, Devon Valentine and Timothy Daniels, who will represent the men’s President’s team, and national squad duo Phenyo Sebata and Kamaya Moodliar, along with Odette Booysens, who will represent the women’s President’s team.
“We are delighted to give these deserving golfers the chance to compete against top golfers from abroad.”
Saga second vice-president Thinus Labuschagne, who led the SA junior team in 2024, will manage the 2025 SA team.
Gauteng North Golf Union vice-president Ella Cole will oversee the SA women’s team, while Saga vice-president Peet van Schalkwyk will guide the SA junior team.
The men’s and women’s President’s teams will be managed by GolfRSA’s Greg de Doncker and Tish Roestoff, respectively.
The teams are:
SA men: Astin Arthur (Mount Edgecombe), Jordan Burnand (Ebotse), Ivan Verster (Pinnacle Point), Dian Kruger (Centurion)
SA women: Lisa Coetzer (Ebotse), Kesha Louw (Mount Edgecombe), Zané Kleynhans (Centurion)
SA junior: Dewan de Bruin (Centurion), Roelof Craig (Silver Lakes), Johndre Ludick (Uitenhage GC), Bryan Newman (Pecanwood)
