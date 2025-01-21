Mackenzie out to make it four Dusi titles in a row

Christie Mackenzie is gunning for a fourth Dusi title on the bounce. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/DUSI CANOE MARATHON
In recent years Christie Mackenzie has quietly established a formidable Dusi Canoe Marathon record with three K1 titles and 2025 could see her claim a fourth when the race concludes at Blue Lagoon on February 22.
Mackenzie can potentially become the third woman to win four Dusi K1 titles in a row should she win the three-day affair from Bishopstowe Country Club to Durban in February. A win in 2025 will see her join the Dusi Queen Marlene Lowenstein and Abby Ulansky as only the third woman to win four K1 titles.
Since 2019 the K1 title at the Dusi has been held by Mackenzie and she was imperious in how she went about her win in 2023.
This dominance coupled with invaluable experience means the 25-year-old will be the out-and-out favourite this year.
After a busy 2024, Mackenzie was forced to take some time away from paddling and the Euro Steel star feels that it was the best decision.
“When I got back from World Marathon Champs in Croatia last year I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue which forced me to take a break,” Mackenzie said.
“I was really struggling at the time and my body needed a lot of rest and I wasn’t paddling up until December.
“It means that I’m probably not as prepared as usual for the Dusi, but it’s been the best thing for me to have a refresh and get excited about training again.”
With the N3TC Drak Challenge coming up this weekend, Mackenzie has targeted that and the Dusi as her two big milestones for 2025.
“I want to give Drak and Dusi a good go again this year,” she said. “Last year I think I spread myself quite thin so I haven’t actually committed to anything else and will just see how the year pans out before I set any other goals.”
River paddling is a focus for Mackenzie and she feels she’s getting herself back into the Dusi swing of things.
“We went tripping last week from Tops Needle down before work and it was super early, it was still dark and we had such a great time.
“I get such a kick out of having fun on the river with friends and that has just fuelled my excitement for Dusi and getting involved in the pre-races and tripping on the river.”
Mackenzie sounded a fairly large warning over the weekend when she coasted to victory at the 50 Miler.
“That break from September until now has got me excited to train again and it’s been really easy to find motivation.
“Doing one or two pre-Dusi races also gets your excitement levels going again and you can feel the energy around with the other paddlers as well,” she said.
The 74thedition of the iconic SA canoeing event through the Msunduzi and uMngeni valleys from Bishopstowe to Blue Lagoon, Durban, takes place from February 20-22.
