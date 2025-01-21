Djokovic dashes Alcaraz hope of reaching Aussie Open semifinal

Melbourne — Novak Djokovic beat young rival Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in a gladiatorial battle worthy of a title clash to charge into the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday and remain in the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

In the latest chapter of a generational rivalry that has played out on the biggest stages, including 2024’s Olympic final in Paris which Djokovic won, it was the 37-year-old who maintained his hard court dominance over Alcaraz.

Defeat was a blow for the 21-year-old Spaniard as the French Open and Wimbledon champion's bid to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam went up in flames, and he was left to digest his third loss to Djokovic on the surface.

“I wish this match today was the final,” said Djokovic, who next takes on German second seed Alexander Zverev in what would be a men's record 50th Major singles semifinal for the Serb.

“It’s just one of the most epic matches that I’ve played on this court, on any court, really. So thank you all for staying at 1am to watch us and support the players.”