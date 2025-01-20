Lewis Hamilton started his first day at Ferrari on Monday. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver of all time, arrived for his first day at Ferrari on Monday, and said it was a dream come true to race for the Italian team.
Almost a year since Hamilton announced his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven F1 world championships, for Ferrari, the 40-year-old is at the team’s headquarters at Maranello for his first official day.
“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.”
Hamilton’s first day included a seat fitting followed by the simulator, but due to weather conditions he is not likely to have a first outing at the Fiorano test track until Wednesday, while official testing starts in Bahrain on February 26-28.
The Briton had his worst season in F1 in 2024, in terms of championship position, finishing seventh overall, but did win two races after two seasons without a victory. Hamilton’s last championship win came in 2020.
He will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, which have not won a driver’s title since 2007, taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has joined Williams.
The 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March 14-16.
“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” Hamilton added.
Hamilton pledges ‘a new era’ on day one at Ferrari
F1 world champion says it’s a dream come true to race for the Italian team
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver of all time, arrived for his first day at Ferrari on Monday, and said it was a dream come true to race for the Italian team.
Almost a year since Hamilton announced his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven F1 world championships, for Ferrari, the 40-year-old is at the team’s headquarters at Maranello for his first official day.
“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.”
Hamilton’s first day included a seat fitting followed by the simulator, but due to weather conditions he is not likely to have a first outing at the Fiorano test track until Wednesday, while official testing starts in Bahrain on February 26-28.
The Briton had his worst season in F1 in 2024, in terms of championship position, finishing seventh overall, but did win two races after two seasons without a victory. Hamilton’s last championship win came in 2020.
He will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, which have not won a driver’s title since 2007, taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has joined Williams.
The 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March
14-16.
“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” Hamilton added.
Reuters
Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F355 road car for sale
F1 engineer converts smoky classics into EVs
Tears and jubilation in this week’s motorsport developments
Cadillac F1 team will use Ferrari engines
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren take constructors’ title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.