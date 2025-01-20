All systems go for The Herald Cycle Tour

Entries are open for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, which takes place in February 2025. Picture: RICHARD PEARCE
Gqeberha is once again gearing up for a festival of cycling as entries are open for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.
The event has showcased the city for more than three decades and this year action returns to the trails of the Addo Polo Club for the mountain bike races on February 9, before the road races take over at Pollok Beach on February 15 and 16.
The Cycle Tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants and more than 8,000 spectators, is uniquely positioned as a celebration of cycling and the city, with options for the whole family.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme taking place in Addo.
Alongside the main race will be a 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
Sunday’s road programme is highlighted by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems being contested in what promises to be an action-packed day of racing.
Riders who intend to tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones, a family tent, beer garden, children’s play park, live entertainment and the Standard Bank VIP lounges.
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said it was hoped 2025’s event would be the biggest yet.
“With the Cycle Tour set to celebrate its 39th year since inception, we would like to encourage all cyclists, young and old, along with their families, to join us in the festivities.”
It will also continue its support of worthy causes by generating funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream,Bayethe MultiSport Academyand Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
Entrants can also support The Herald’s Helmet Heroes initiative, which was introduced in 2022. It is aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle.
All systems go for The Herald Cycle Tour
The road races start at Pollok Beach on February 15 and 16
