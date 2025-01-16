MARK ETHERIDGE: Gian-Quen Isaacs aims to be SA’s Olympic ice queen
Isaacs spends as much time as she can training overseas in Italy in ‘an Olympic environment’, where she will train up to 11 hours daily
16 January 2025 - 16:47
The icy surface frequented by the world’s top figure skaters is rock-hard and brutally unforgiving. SA’s Gian-Quen Isaacs can truly testify to that fact — she can also attest that life off the ice can be equally as hard and unforgiving.
The Cape Town-based skater will turn 21 at the end of the year, but her life has certainly not been all celebration as she sets her sights on getting to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.