Steyn aims to reclaim marathon record from Xaba

Gerda Steyn breaks the tape to win the 2024 Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
SA long-distance running champion Gerda Steyn has set her sights on reclaiming the national marathon record back from Glenrose Xaba in the future.
Steyn, who was unveiled as a new member of the Hollywoodbets Athletic Club at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Wednesday, saw her national record shattered by Xaba in the 2024 Cape Town marathon when she won the race in 2hr 22min 22sec to beat the 2:24:03 previously set by Steyn.
“I’m not 100% sure about the plans [but] for the end of the year I always want to do the marathon so again I will have to see what my shape is but of course, that is something I would love to do,” Steyn told the media.
“I would love to get the record back. I have held the record since 2021 and last year it was broken, so I would like to keep the record for a little longer than those three years.
“So, I would be doing my utmost best to do everything in my power to get the record back. I can’t say yet where and when it will be, but it is something I will be focused on.”
The 34-year-old, however, said the ultimate focus now is the Total Sports Two Oceans in April and the Comrades Marathon in June, where she plans to defend her titles.
She has won the Two Oceans five times in succession and the Comrades three times.
“Certainly the two main goals for me would be Two Oceans and the Comrades, I have run for a couple of years now and it is not difficult to tell where my passion lies,” she said.
“Those two races are the ones I’m passionate about so those will be my two main goals going forward.”
Steyn also revealed what motivated her to join the Hollywood club after she left Phantane.
“There are so many reasons for me to join the club, but one of the main reasons is they are so passionate about the sport and the excitement they have. We’ve seen the club grow from strength to strength, especially in the past few years.
Top runner finds new club ahead of Two Oceans
Steyn aims to reclaim marathon record from Xaba
Long-distance runner hopes to keep the record longer than three years
SA long-distance running champion Gerda Steyn has set her sights on reclaiming the national marathon record back from Glenrose Xaba in the future.
Steyn, who was unveiled as a new member of the Hollywoodbets Athletic Club at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Wednesday, saw her national record shattered by Xaba in the 2024 Cape Town marathon when she won the race in 2hr 22min 22sec to beat the 2:24:03 previously set by Steyn.
“I’m not 100% sure about the plans [but] for the end of the year I always want to do the marathon so again I will have to see what my shape is but of course, that is something I would love to do,” Steyn told the media.
“I would love to get the record back. I have held the record since 2021 and last year it was broken, so I would like to keep the record for a little longer than those three years.
“So, I would be doing my utmost best to do everything in my power to get the record back. I can’t say yet where and when it will be, but it is something I will be focused on.”
The 34-year-old, however, said the ultimate focus now is the Total Sports Two Oceans in April and the Comrades Marathon in June, where she plans to defend her titles.
She has won the Two Oceans five times in succession and the Comrades three times.
“Certainly the two main goals for me would be Two Oceans and the Comrades, I have run for a couple of years now and it is not difficult to tell where my passion lies,” she said.
“Those two races are the ones I’m passionate about so those will be my two main goals going forward.”
Steyn also revealed what motivated her to join the Hollywood club after she left Phantane.
“There are so many reasons for me to join the club, but one of the main reasons is they are so passionate about the sport and the excitement they have. We’ve seen the club grow from strength to strength, especially in the past few years.
Xander Schauffele pulls out of The American Express
Djokovic claws back win as Sinner and Alcaraz advance
Nick Taylor surprised by fifth PGA Tour win
Lategan’s lead cut as Dakar book error throws a spanner in the works
Sabalenka, Zverev head to second round in Melbourne
Medvedev survives meltdown, Fonseca dazzles at Australian Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chiefs squander chances as they suffer another loss
Riveiro at loss for words after Bucs defeat
How Cape Town City beat Chiefs
Nabi won’t abandon players in bid to strengthen Chiefs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.