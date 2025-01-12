Sport / Other Sport

Lategan’s lead cut as Dakar book error throws a spanner in the works

12 January 2025 - 18:32
by Chiranjit Ojha
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Evo Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Henk Lategan after Sunday’s stage seven of the Dakar Rally. Picture: REUTERS
Evo Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Henk Lategan after Sunday’s stage seven of the Dakar Rally. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Henk Lategan’s overall lead was slashed as a road book note error caused many Dakar Rally drivers at the front of the field in Sunday’s stage seven to lose their bearings.

The South African’s lead fell to 21 sec as organisers erased any gains or losses for a 20km stretch of the desert rally due to the error.

Lategan finished 15th in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi. His closest challenger in the overall standings, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, came seventh to throw the championship battle wide open.

Lucas Moraes, who lost nearly three hours on Saturday due to a shock absorber problem, bounced back to win the stage, as Mattias Ekström finished second to remain third overall.

“We didn’t have anything to lose today, so we pushed a lot,” Moraes said.

Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah was fourth to the finish line, and maintained fourth place in the general rankings.

Daniel Sanders, the overall leader in the motorcycle category, made a late push to become the first rider to win five specials in a single Dakar race since fellow Australian Toby Price in 2016.

The Red Bull KTM rider extended his overall lead to 15 min 33 sec over second-placed Tosha Schareina.

“We had a lot of rain. But it was only at the start, so it was a pretty wet line to see in front,” Sanders said.

Stage eight of the Dakar Rally will take place on Monday.

Reuters

SA’s Lategan stretches Dakar lead on stage 5

South African Henk Lategan stretched his Dakar Rally lead on Thursday while a 10-minute penalty denied Qatar's Nasser al-Attiyah a first stage win ...
Life
3 days ago

Henk Lategan retains Dakar Rally lead for SA as al-Attiyah falters

Lategan’s overall lead shrank to 6min 54sec, with Al-Rajhi again his closest rival after moving up from fourth
Life
4 days ago

SA’s Variawa is youngest Dakar Rally stage winner

Teammate Henk Lategan retains overall car lead in a Toyota Gazoo Hilux
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rugby’s Mr Cool Dupont breaks into Sharks-induced ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Lategan’s lead cut as Dakar book error throws a ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Liverpool’s Slot says high-flying Forest are ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Gayton McKenzie sure talks a ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

SA’s Lategan stretches Dakar lead on stage 5

Life / Motoring

Henk Lategan retains Dakar Rally lead for SA as al-Attiyah falters

Life / Motoring

SA’s Variawa is youngest Dakar Rally stage winner

Sport / Other Sport

Toyota Hilux teammates collide at Dakar Rally

Life / Motoring

SA champion Henk Lategan takes Dakar Rally lead after marathon stage

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.