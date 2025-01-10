KEVIN MCCALLUM: Gayton McKenzie sure talks a helluva game

On Monday, as minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie took his seat in a box at Newlands on the last day of the Test between SA and Pakistan, a friend pointed him out on the lingering live television broadcast.
“Gayton McKenzie has done so much for sport in SA,” he said.
I asked him to name me one thing, just one, that McKenzie had done. He couldn’t. And he couldn’t understand why I had asked the question.
McKenzie has done loads and loads, surely. He’s, um, bringing Formula One to SA. He got Cell C to sponsor spinning. He gave the parents of that javelin Olympic medallist all the money they had spent to get her to Paris. The Proteas are in the World Test Championship final. Bafana are going to Afcon. Dricus du Plessis moered that Nigerian oke in Perth.
One out of six ain’t bad. Spinning has been given money, R5m from McKenzie’s own ministry’s budget. We think. McKenzie is better at spinning than Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane and Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie, the current stars of the sport. He’s a hell of a talker. It’s how he earned his crust when he got out of prison.
On the same day his arrival at Newlands was lovingly broadcast live — it is a disappointment there were no action replays and an in-depth touch-screen analysis — Bloomberg reported that the “Ackerley Sports Group will pursue a new deal for the commercial rights to the world champion Springbok rugby team after an initial bid for the SA organisation failed.”
The Seattle-based group cited support for its efforts from McKenzie.
“We must find ways to actually engage and partner with well-capitalised financial institutions — who know the business of sport — to bring our great teams and athletes to the international sports landscape,” the ASG statement quoted McKenzie. “The Ackerley Sports Group has shown, in their efforts to partner with Saru and its members, the insight and financial expertise our sports teams and leaders need.”
When Bloomberg tried to confirm this, “McKenzie and his spokesperson didn’t answer calls to their mobile phones”.
Jeez, Bloomberg, he was busy. He was watching cricket, sitting next to Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, an uncanny coincidence. At least he found time to speak to News24 on Monday.
“Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie has implored SA Rugby to find an alternative equity partner, despite Ackerley Sports Group not throwing in the towel after last month’s failed vote.
“This deal has divided South Africans and taken the gloss away from the on-field successes of the Springboks,” McKenzie told News24 at Newlands.
“What has happened in the boardroom has taken away what the players have done. I think the time has come for us to move on. SA Rugby must find alternative sources of revenue and they must just kill this thing because it has caused a lot of unnecessary fighting, division and strife. SA Rugby must think outside of the box and I have faith in SA Rugby’s leadership in terms of finding another alternative.”
Ah, Gayton. A man of faith, hope and no clarity. He’s all “Long live ASG!” one day and “Down with ASG” the next. He told News24 he had seen one proposition from the Johann Rupert group with his own peepers which, you must agree, is the best way to see something.
“I have seen another proposal, with my own eyes, from the Rupert group. It is better than the ASG proposal and I don’t think the Rupert group would bring a proposal and not bring it to SA Rugby,” said McKenzie, who wasn’t sure who else had seen the proposal, particularly SA Rugby, who, you would hope, had been in touch.
“They must have given it to SA Rugby, but I have seen the proposal. I said the guys must come to the table, and I’ve seen the proposals. Those are esteemed businesspeople who have access to SA Rugby and must have spoken to SA Rugby.”
Must have, could have, should have.
Gayton McKenzie has indeed done so much for sport in SA. He has made spinning an art form.
