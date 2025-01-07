Norrie sorry but fan says ‘don’t worry’ after accidentally hit with racket

Cameron Norrie throws his racquet during a match against Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Picture: PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES.
Bengaluru — Britain’s Cameron Norrie apologised after a racket he tossed flew into the stands and hit a spectator during his 6-2 6-3 loss to Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta, in Auckland on Tuesday.
World number 48 Norrie netted a shot while trailing 6-2 5-3 to Diaz Acosta and threw his racket in frustration, before going over to the fan sitting in the front row, who appeared unhurt.
The 29-year-old was issued a warning by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“I wasn’t meaning to do that but it’s still not ideal to be doing that and I’ve never done something like that,” said Norrie, who represented New Zealand as a junior and previously lived in Auckland.
“[The spectator] was laughing and I just said ‘so sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.’ And she said ‘yeah, I’m completely OK.’ That was not a big deal. But as we saw with some other players, you can easily be defaulted if it catches them in the wrong spot or they’re not looking or something.
“I was not meaning to do that and it is completely not me to do something like that. I apologised very quickly and I want to apologise in general. I’m not happy with how I behaved.”
At the 2020 US Open, 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round after accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.
Hewitt misses out
Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, came up short in his bid to reach the Australian Open main draw on Tuesday when he was beaten 6-1 6-4 by Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of qualifying.
The 16-year-old echoed his watching father with cries of “C'mon!” after winning a couple of crucial points but was no match for the experienced Georgian, who was once ranked 16th in the world.
“Cruz showed up and played very well,” Basilashvili said on court. “When I was 16, I would have been pooping my pants to have to come out on the Grand Slam court and play a match like this.”
Hewitt senior, now Australia’s Davis Cup captain, made the first of his 20 straight appearances at the Australian Open as a 15-year-old qualifier in 1997.
He went on to top the world rankings at the age of 20 and win Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the US Open.
Bernard Tomic, one of a string of talents who have been touted as a potential successor to Hewitt as an Australian Grand Slam winner, also bowed out in the opening round of qualifying at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.
Now 32, Tomic plays most of his tennis on the Challenger circuit these days and his bid to return to the main draw at his home Grand Slam for the first time since 2022 lasted only the hour it took him to lose 6-3 6-1 to Czech Jozef Kovalik.
Tomic, who was once ranked as high as 17th in the world and made the quarterfinals of Wimbledon as a teenage qualifier in 2011, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open three times.
