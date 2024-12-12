Dusi returns to Camps Drift start

Andy Birkett and Msawenkosi Mtolo battle it out at the 2024 Dusi. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/DUSI CANOE MARATHON
Pietermaritzburg — Organisers of the 74th Dusi Canoe Marathon have decided to return the race to its traditional start at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg, though they have a contingency plan in place for the iconic event from February 20-22.
The race has been plagued by poor water quality for a number of years and it is a topic that is top of mind when discussing the Dusi Canoe Marathon.
Heading into the 2025 event, this will continue to be a talking point, and the race organisers are confident they will have plans in place to keep the paddlers as safe as possible.
“We have taken the decision to move the start back to its traditional Camps Drift starting point,” said KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club chair Doug Gow.
“With that said, we are realistic and will have the Bishopstowe Hall start option available to us should we need to change things.
“The race has evolved over the years and despite the challenges we continue to provide paddlers with a chance to take on this iconic event.”
The Dusi remains a staple on the paddling calendar and a race that is a bucket list event for many paddlers.
“We are committed to providing paddlers with another epic experience and we encourage paddlers to get their entries in as soon as possible,” Gow said.
“The Dusi, despite its challenges, will always remain the most iconic canoeing race in SA and we will continue to maintain that heritage.”
Entries for the 2025 Dusi Canoe Marathon are open, with Early Bird entries closing on December 26 and normal entries running until February 1 2025.
