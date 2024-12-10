Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka named WTA player of the year

Belarusian claimed two Grand Slams and overtook Iga Swiatek to top the women’s rankings

10 December 2024 - 14:27
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
GLOBAL RECOGNITION: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during the WTA Finals women's semifinal against Coco Gauff of the US in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 8. Picture: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS
GLOBAL RECOGNITION: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during the WTA Finals women's semifinal against Coco Gauff of the US in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 8. Picture: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS

Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year for the first time after the Belarusian won two Grand Slam titles and secured the year-end world No 1 ranking, the governing body of women’s tennis said.

After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Sabalenka won the US Open in September for her third Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Iga Swiatek to top the world rankings a month later.

She also won tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan to end her 2024 campaign with four titles.

International tennis media also voted for Paris Olympics gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as the year’s top doubles team, while American Emma Navarro was named the season’s most improved player.

Ranked 38th at the end of 2023, Navarro broke into the top 10 in September after winning her first title in Hobart and making six semifinal appearances, including at Flushing Meadows, during the season.

Lulu Sun won the Newcomer of the Year award after the New Zealander’s run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, which helped her climb to 40th in the world after being ranked outside the top 200 in January.

Former world No 2 Paula Badosa, who ended her 2023 season early due to a back problem that cast doubt on her future in the game, was named Comeback Player of the Year.

After returning to the tour this season, the Spaniard won the Washington title and also matched her best Grand Slam performance by reaching the US Open quarterfinals to finish the year ranked 12th.

Reuters

Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff

Polish world number two eliminated despite 6-1 6-0 demolition of Daria Kasatkina
Sport
1 month ago

Sabalenka reaches semis at WTA Finals with win over Paolini

Belarusian’s straight-sets victory puts her on the cusp of ending the year as World No 1
Sport
1 month ago

Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions

World No 6 Taylor Fritz says the ITF’s decision will ruin the one versus one strategic and mental elements of the game
Sport
1 month ago

Sabalenka leads Swiatek in race for No 1 at year’s end

November’s WTA Finals in Riyadh are likely to prove decisive
Sport
1 month ago

Gauff bags China Open with straight-sets win over Muchova

World No 6 fires off 24 winners in a strong performance to add the Beijing trophy to her win in the Auckland Classic this year
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bavuma purrs after Proteas grab top spot in WTC ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Klaasen says Proteas know what to expect in Durban
Sport / Cricket
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ultra-runners chase dreams ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Snyman praises Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chiefs coach urges PSL to probe refereeing
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff

Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka reaches semis at WTA Finals with win over Paolini

Sport / Other Sport

Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions

Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka leads Swiatek in race for No 1 at year’s end

Sport / Other Sport

Gauff bags China Open with straight-sets win over Muchova

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.