GLOBAL RECOGNITION: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during the WTA Finals women's semifinal against Coco Gauff of the US in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 8. Picture: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS
Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year for the first time after the Belarusian won two Grand Slam titles and secured the year-end world No 1 ranking, the governing body of women’s tennis said.
After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Sabalenka won the US Open in September for her third Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Iga Swiatek to top the world rankings a month later.
She also won tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan to end her 2024 campaign with four titles.
International tennis media also voted for Paris Olympics gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as the year’s top doubles team, while American Emma Navarro was named the season’s most improved player.
Ranked 38th at the end of 2023, Navarro broke into the top 10 in September after winning her first title in Hobart and making six semifinal appearances, including at Flushing Meadows, during the season.
Lulu Sun won the Newcomer of the Year award after the New Zealander’s run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, which helped her climb to 40th in the world after being ranked outside the top 200 in January.
Former world No 2 Paula Badosa, who ended her 2023 season early due to a back problem that cast doubt on her future in the game, was named Comeback Player of the Year.
After returning to the tour this season, the Spaniard won the Washington title and also matched her best Grand Slam performance by reaching the US Open quarterfinals to finish the year ranked 12th.
Sabalenka named WTA player of the year
Belarusian claimed two Grand Slams and overtook Iga Swiatek to top the women’s rankings
Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year for the first time after the Belarusian won two Grand Slam titles and secured the year-end world No 1 ranking, the governing body of women’s tennis said.
After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Sabalenka won the US Open in September for her third Grand Slam title and leapfrogged Iga Swiatek to top the world rankings a month later.
She also won tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan to end her 2024 campaign with four titles.
International tennis media also voted for Paris Olympics gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as the year’s top doubles team, while American Emma Navarro was named the season’s most improved player.
Ranked 38th at the end of 2023, Navarro broke into the top 10 in September after winning her first title in Hobart and making six semifinal appearances, including at Flushing Meadows, during the season.
Lulu Sun won the Newcomer of the Year award after the New Zealander’s run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, which helped her climb to 40th in the world after being ranked outside the top 200 in January.
Former world No 2 Paula Badosa, who ended her 2023 season early due to a back problem that cast doubt on her future in the game, was named Comeback Player of the Year.
After returning to the tour this season, the Spaniard won the Washington title and also matched her best Grand Slam performance by reaching the US Open quarterfinals to finish the year ranked 12th.
Reuters
Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff
Sabalenka reaches semis at WTA Finals with win over Paolini
Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions
Sabalenka leads Swiatek in race for No 1 at year’s end
Gauff bags China Open with straight-sets win over Muchova
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff
Sabalenka reaches semis at WTA Finals with win over Paolini
Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions
Sabalenka leads Swiatek in race for No 1 at year’s end
Gauff bags China Open with straight-sets win over Muchova
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.