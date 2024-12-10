MARK ETHERIDGE: Ultra-runners chase dreams despite obstacles

Naomi Brand celebrates her second place in the RMB UTCT 100-miler with race director Stuart McConnachie. Picture: CLAUDIA ROBSON
One grew up in the Eastern Cape, one on the West Coast but the top two women finishers in the recent RMB UTCT 100-miler endurance event in Cape Town both had their thoughts somewhere far to the west of SA last t Saturday.
That’s because it was the day the lottery draw for entries to the global holy grail of trail running, the Western States Endurance Run, also over 100 miles, in June 2025, was made as well as that for the Hardrock 100-miler in Colorado.
Winner Kerry-Ann Marshall and runner-up Naomi Brand were both crossing all digits as they waited for the draw to be announced, the former in her hometown of Cape Town and the latter in her country for the moment, New Zealand.
Sadly, as luck would have it, or not have it, neither made the final cut, but live to run another day.
Both from solid farming stock, Marshall, 40, grew up on a dairy/citrus farm in Addo in the Eastern Cape and Brand on a sheep farm near Dwarskersbos up the Cape’s West Coast.
This year, their times for the UTCT event were 25hr 38min 16sec and 26:35:21, the latter lopping more than 3hr off her time from 2023. In her defence, Brand got married two weeks before UTCT last year and it was more about wedding aisles than running trails. Her best time for the 100-miler came two years ago when she ran just over 26hr.
“Last year I had high hopes of doing the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc 100-miler in Europe but a heel/foot injury kept me out for about four months so I ended up ‘only’ being able to do the 100km at UTCT,” said Marshall. “This year I’ve focused a lot on healing and improving my health and running and building endurance and done quite a lot of racing just to learn how to race again.”
Five years younger at 35, and one of three athletic (and medical profession) sisters, Brand is a veterinarian by trade, having spent 11 years of her life studying and having practised her profession in SA, the UK and New Zealand. “I was very nervous at the start of UTCT because the last year wasn’t a great year. With the new dietary habit of eating lots of carbs I found it messed with my gut because I don’t normally eat many carbs during my normal diet.
“I’ve had a 15th spot at UTMB in 2019 but l was 33rd this year, dead slow, one of my worst races and death-marched to the end, regurgitating and retching for the last 30km. So the tummy issues made me nervous for UTCT this year, despite me being as fit as I’ve ever been since school.”
Kerry-Ann Marshall gets in a training session on Noordhoek beach on the Cape Peninsula. Picture: JASON BRODERICK
It’s fascinating at how these two ultra-stars’ lives are inadvertently intertwined. “I trained with legendary middle distance star Johan Fourie at Maties [incidentally it was his 65th birthday last week] and also trained with Kerry-Ann’s brother at school.”
Another connection was that in 2017 one of Brand’s first ultra events was on Marshall’s own “home turf”, the Addo 100-miler, where she set a women’s record.
On her UTCT win this year Marshall said that she’d done the 100-miler two years ago set her mind at rest in so many ways. “I was actually so occupied with thinking of all my children’s end-of-year activities pre-race that I didn’t have time to be nervous.
“It helped that we were allowed pacers this year and I was fortunate to have a good friend, Morné van Greunen, run the 40km between Hout Bay and Simon’s Town which helped keep my mind occupied.”
Buoyed by family and friends, especially in the Constantia surrounds, Marshall still had the small matter of catching Brand up ahead.
“I finally reached Naomi just before we climbed the ‘400 stairs’ section on the Newlands Forest contour section… I could see her and called her name, but could sense she was very focused. We exchanged a few words and then I passed her. She’s just a fantastic competitor, a kind person, resilient, disciplined, focused, strong and fast … and it was cool to be able to push each other.”
From the King’s Blockhouse after another gruelling climb, Marshall was able to pack away her climbing poles and focus on running the last section but it was by no means a done deal.
“I was constantly checking over my shoulder to see where Naomi was because she was climbing very strongly. When I wasn’t looking back I was trying to move smoothly and speak positively … then down to the tar and Dead Man’s Tree, I felt such freedom and was so proud of my body. All my family were there and then Naomi came in and we had a big hug … it was such a special day.”
Back to Brand who has done about six UTCT events and such a talent that she’s been on the podium in all, apart from one “Did Not Finish”.
“I actually felt super good for most of the race, the last 20-30km of a 100-miler is always hard no matter how hard you’re trained and it was very slow and painful going in the last stage. I think having the bad gut issues at Ultra Trail Mont Blanc at the end of August just didn’t give me long enough to recover properly.
“But I absolutely loved the support at UTCT … it was insane this year. My parents were there, my coach was seconding me as well.”
Such is the ultra-running community, with an amazing sense of camaraderie and mutual respect, that there are only good things mentioned when it comes to the two rivals on the trails.
“Kerry-Ann is someone I’ve always respected. She’s just one of the nicest people on the planet,” said Brand.
“I know the family genetics I was up against in her. It may seem strange but I would rather have lost to her than than actually won by beating someone else! I’m proud that I kept her behind me for 140km.
“There’s absolutely no animosity between us. I’m disappointed of course but at the end of the day that’s ultra-running. When she went past at UTCT I had a little cry and felt a bit sorry for myself for a few minutes and then went as hard as I could and hoped for a miracle.
“UTCT makes me so proud compared to so many of the other international races I’ve run. I know so many of the people involved so I always want to do it again.
“The idea of having pacers during different sections this year was a great addition, not only for company and focus and instruction but also for safety and it made the kilometres seem so much shorter.”
Now UTCT is behind them and both Marshall and Brand’s wishes turn to 2025.
Despite the disappointment, Marshall said she’ll stay positive and focus on the Two Oceans trail event of 24km.
Back in New Zealand after two solid days of travel, Brand was devastated that she’d missed out on both the Western Trail and Hardrock ultra-trail events, despite having 16 tickets in the draw for the former.
“I’ve no idea what’s next, but I’ll make it a year of exploration and adventure I think — maybe do some ‘off the grid’ races with challenging elements like snow or desert to push the boundaries a bit.”
What’s for sure though is despite the results of Saturday’s draw these two SA mountain stars are both going flat-out in pursuit of their ultra dreams.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ultra-runners chase dreams despite obstacles
Kerry-Ann Marshall and Naomi Brand fail to qualify for the holy grail of trail running, the Western States Endurance Run
