Grace in LIV Golf 93-player field for Promotions event

Branden Grace will attempt to requalify for the 2025 Liv Golf league this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JASON BUTLER
LIV Golf has announced the 93-player field for its second Promotions event, set for Thursday to Saturday at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Branden Grace of SA is the most recognisable name in the field, and he will attempt to requalify for the league after being relegated at the end of 2024. A 15-time winner worldwide, including one LIV event, Grace’s claim to fame is as the first player to shoot a round of 62 at a Major championship (2017 Open Championship).
Other relegated golfers trying to play their way back in are Finland’s Kalle Samooja and Zimbabwean brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent. Hudson Swafford, who played the LIV circuit as a wild card in 2024, will also attempt to qualify for a full-time spot.
The three-day competition features a unique structure with 29 players earning an automatic bye into the second round. The relegated players are among those exempted into round 2, as well as certain amateurs and the top three players from the Japan Golf Tour, Korean Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.
In the first round, 64 players will play 18 holes of stroke play, and the top 20 players plus ties will advance to Round 2. They will be joined by the 29 auto-qualifiers, scores will be reset and after another 18 holes of stroke play, the top 20 players after tiebreakers will advance to Saturday.
With Friday’s scores wiped off the board, the final day comprises 36 holes of stroke play for those 20 golfers. The winner will receive $200,000 and qualify for the 2025 season of LIV Golf.
Additionally, the top 10 finishers plus ties will be fully exempt into the 2025 International Series sanctioned by the Asian Tour.
“Building on our first and highly successful LIV Golf Promotions in 2023, the interest has only increased this year as one deserving player will earn the chance to compete in the LIV Golf League,” LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said.
“The strong interest underscores the significance of creating more opportunities in our global sport to ensure current and rising stars of the game can build their careers and compete at the highest level.”
