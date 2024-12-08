Veerman joins greats with victory in Nedbank Golf Challenge

Johannes Veerman celebrates his victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
American Johannes Veerman celebrated a dream debut in the Nedbank Golf Challenge with his one-stroke victory at the Gary Player Country Club after edging out SA’s Aldrich Potgieter in a thrilling finish on Sunday.
Veerman closed with a 69 for a total of five under par, and then watched from the score recording area as Potgieter, finishing behind him and tied for the lead on five under, bogeyed the final hole.
“It’s surreal. I can now put on my Instagram that I’m the champion of ‘Africa’s Major’ — the fifth Major. This is a world-class event with world-class players here,” said a relieved Veerman who, as has become tradition here, was given a true African celebration as the golf course staff hoisted him and the trophy into the air and sang his praises.
“This week has been amazing. There was a function almost every night and they were great fun. We had fireworks, we had a dinner in the bush. It was amazing. And you didn’t just meet other golfers at the functions but also the community behind this tournament. I’m coming back for sure,” he said.
Veerman teed off the final round five shots adrift of the leader, Potgieter. The 20-year-old South African seemed destined to add his name to the illustrious list of South Africans to have won here and held a one-stroke lead with four holes to play.
But the difficult closing stretch cost him as he bogeyed the par-three 16th to be tied for the lead with Veerman, and then pushed his approach on 18 right of the green and made bogey from there.
“I was preparing for a playoff. I really was in the mindset I was going to go back out there and play again. When Aldrich made bogey on 18, I was almost thunderstruck. Aldrich is a world-class player and is going to do amazing things in his career. But the closing stretch of holes is so difficult out here. I knew if I could just par those I might have a chance,” said Veerman.
Potgieter signed for a 75 and shared second place with Matthew Jordan (72) and Romain Langasque (71) on four under par.
