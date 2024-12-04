Homa leads field of stars chasing Nedbank Golf Challenge glory

Max Homa is in the field, ready to defend the Nedbank Golf Challenge title he won in 2023. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
The Gary Player Country Club course is ready to welcome 66 of the world’s top professionals for this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, with defending champion Max Homa leading one of the strongest fields in recent history as they battle it out for glory in “Africa’s Major” at Sun City from December 5-8.
Homa, who in 2023 became one of the few players in the history of the Golf Challenge to win on debut, forms part of a strong field of DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Olympic Games stars gathered for this year’s tournament.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming back here. It’s been great to be the defending champion of this tournament, and to see my name alongside all the others on the walkway up to the ninth green. The ground staff lifting me in the air after my win was quite incredible. I’ve been telling everybody how great this event is, and I’m happy to be back,” said Homa.
The American is seeking to become the eighth player in the history of the tournament to successfully defend his title, and the first American to do so since Jim Furyk in 2005 and 2006.The world No 35 is joined by fellow American Will Zalatoris as well as the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.
“This is my first time in SA and I’m looking forward to a great experience here this week,” said Conners.
Hughes is just as excited to make his debut. “I received the invitation from Gary Player and am honoured to be able to play here. I’ve seen some wildlife on the golf course, which has been great. Monkeys on the golf course is not something we see every day on the PGA Tour.”
This year’s field includes half of the top 20 players on last season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings.
South Africa's Thriston Lawrence. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WARREN LITTLE
Thriston Lawrence, the world No 47, leads a strong local challenge that features Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli, Ockie Strydom and Brandon Stone, while Ryan van Velzen, Robin Williams and Aldrich Potgieter are all experiencing their first taste of a tournament they grew up watching.They are all seeking to become the first home winner of “Africa’s Major” since Branden Grace in 2017.
“It’s been an unbelievable year for me. I didn’t win but had five second places and a top five in the Open, and it’s still been one of my best seasons,” said Lawrence.
“I’m growing as a golfer and person and becoming more comfortable on tour.”
Van Rooyen is still driven to win a tournament of which he has fond childhood memories. “I came here as a kid a few times. I watched Ernie [Els] win it once, and watched him lose to Sergio [Garcia] in a playoff.”
Bezuidenhout is back at Gary Player Country Club, where he won the SA Open in 2020.“I’ve always liked this golf course. You have to drive it straight here, which is a strong part of my game.”
Gary Player will take up his usual position on the first tee box on Thursday, welcoming some of the world’s best players to a tournament that remains very special to him.
