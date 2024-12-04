Bezuidenhout, Van Rooyen hoping to rise to the occasion at Sun City

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays in the pro am ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 04 2024 in Sun City. Picture Warren Little/Getty Images
Home heroesChristiaan BezuidenhoutandErik van Rooyenare both relishing the chance to challenge for a title close to their hearts at this week’sNedbank Golf Challenge.
The SA players both attended the event as children more than 20 years ago and since then have gone on to achieve international success on the DP World and PGA tours.
Bezuidenhout has three DP World Tour wins to his name and while he is yet to break through over the Atlantic he is a PGA tour regular and last season made it all the way to the tour championship — his last competitive appearance.
Van Rooyen is trailing Bezuidenhout with one DP World Tour win, though he has two on the PGA tour, but despite their worldwide successes the two are delighted to be back at Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club.
“It’s always been a highlight,” Bezuidenhout said. “I remember coming here for the first time in 2003 as an eight-year-old boy.
“I always dreamt of playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and it’s always a privilege to be back. It’s always special for the SA boys.”
Van Rooyen said: “It’s awesome. I’ve been home for about two weeks and got to Sun City on Sunday. There’s nothing quite like it.
“As a kid I came here a few times, watched Ernie [Els] win, watched him lose in a playoff to Sergio [Garcia] as well one year, so lots of fond memories.
“It’s without a doubt one of the premier tournaments that we have to offer so it’s just an absolute pleasure being here.
“I live in Florida now full-time and it doesn’t look like this.
“When I come here it’s good for my soul. I love being in the bush. We’re going on a game drive tomorrow morning. It’s just fantastic.”
Bezuidenhout’s memories of the Gary Player Country Club extend beyond this event, with him having won the SA Open title here in 2020.
It was his second victory in as many weeks after lifting the trophy at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and he is hopeful his recent spell away from the game can fuel another purple patch.
“I’ve always liked this place,” he said. “You have to drive it straight, which is a strong part of my game. I’ve always managed to keep it in play here and if I can just get the ball on the greens, they’re rolling well this week so I’ll just look to give myself chances.
“I have memories here from winning the SA Open in 2020 and hopefully I can tick the box for the Nedbank this week.
“I had a couple of months off, took six weeks off all tournament golf and just spent time with family.
“It’s been a long year, but it’s been a good year over in America so it was a much-needed rest.
“I feel hungry to compete again and it’s nice to be out with the boys again seeing familiar faces.”
Van Rooyen is also coming back from some time off and while he admits to feeling rusty, he is confident he can get the competitive juices flowing once more.
“The body is rejuvenated, but it’s slightly rusty as well,” he said.
“A few too many beers will do that to you, so I’m still trying to find it a bit, but I think we’ll be all right, come Thursday.”
Bezuidenhout, Van Rooyen hoping to rise to the occasion at Sun City
Local heroes with worldwide successes relish the chance to challenge for a title on home soil
