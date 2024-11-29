KEVIN MCCALLUM: Just another day in the MaMkhize Mystery
Royal AM is a smokescreen of a club, a product of the flawed franchise-esque system of the PSL
29 November 2024 - 05:00
As SA Revenue Service officials and a multitude of “heavily armed” (according to reporters) police raided the mansion of Royal AM team owner Shauwn Mkhize in La Lucia, her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane looked on from a balcony, drink in hand and with seemingly not a care in the world.
Mpisane stays in the right wing of the mansion and has barely spoken to Mkhize after she filed for divorce in 2018. Mkhize wanted a quickie split and to keep all her assets. Mpisane wanted half of everything...
