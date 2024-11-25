Sport / Other Sport

Jannik Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup victory

It was Italy's third title in the elite men's team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and 2023

25 November 2024 - 13:20
by Fernando Kallas
Jannik Sinner celebrates with his team after Italy won the Davis Cup final on Sunday. Picture: MATT MCNULTY/GETTY IMAGES.
Malaga —Italian Jannik Sinner completed a remarkable season by securing a second successive Davis Cup title for his country, with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final in Malaga, Spain on Sunday.

World number 1 Sinner produced a commanding display to outclass Tallon Griekspoor in a 7-6(2) 6-2 in the second singles rubber to wrap up the win after Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in the first singles clash.

It was Italy’s third title in the elite men’s team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and 2023. With Italy also having claimed the Billie Jean King Cup title, they became the fifth nation to win both team titles in the same season after the US, Australia, Czech Republic and Russia.

A week after capturing the ATP Finals title, Sinner led Italy to another triumph to cap a season in which he also won two Grand Slam titles.

“For me, playing the Davis Cup is very important because I enjoy the pressure of having Italy over my shoulders,” Sinner said on court.

“It’s a different feeling but I think we have handled it very, very well over the week. If it wasn’t important, I would not have been here. I’m very happy to be part of this.”

Paul Haarhuis’ Netherlands were looking to capture the Davis Cup for the first time after reaching the final for the first time, but favourites Italy simply overpowered them.

Van de Zandschulp, who ended Rafa Nadal’s glittering career earlier in the week, never got going against an inspired Berrettini.

Sinner was kept on his toes during a closely fought first set but eventually overwhelmed Griekspoor in the second to maintain his perfect record during the week’s competition.

The victory reduced Berrettini to tears, especially since he had missed the 2023 final through injury.

“It meant so much for me to win this title because Matteo was not able to play [last year] but he was here and supported us, gave us so much strength. So sharing this moment with him is an unique feeling,” Sinner said.

Sinner has been the standout hardcourt player this season as he won seven of his eight titles prior to the Davis Cup on the surface, including both of the hardcourt Majors. He lost just three matches on the surface all year.

Griekspoor fought hard to take the first set into a tiebreak but Sinner showed his greater pedigree to bag the set. The Italian let a 2-1 advantage with a break slip in the second set but quickly recovered to seal the contest.

Reuters

