Moolman wins SA PGA Championship in memorable weekend

Pieter Moolman celebrates his victory at the SA PGA Championship on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
For the first 36 holes, Pieter Moolman was fighting to make the cut. Over the next 36 holes, Moolman was fighting to win the SA PGA Championship.
The Benoni golfer capped off a weekend to remember with a one-stroke victory in this prestigious championship, adding his name to a trophy that bears the names of Gary Player, Ernie Els, Nick Price, Mark McNulty, David Frost, Dale Hayes and many of the other greats of Southern African golf.
Starting the final round three strokes off the lead, Moolman played composed golf and produced a bogey-free 67 to win on 15 under par and go one better than his second place at the event in 2021.
The 22-year-old Barend Botha, who was one shot off the lead going into the final round, held the lead on his own with a strong front nine. But three bogeys on the tricky back nine gave him a 70 and second place on 14 under par as he came up inches short for birdie on the last to force a playoff with Moolman.
Trevor Fisher Jnr overcame a double-bogey start and signed for a 70 to take third place on 11 under par, while JJ Senekal settled for fourth on 10 under par with a closing 75.
It was a weekend Moolman will not forget soon as he looked up at the leaderboard from making the cut on the number of par on Friday, and then played the next 36 holes superbly including a course record 62 on Saturday.
“This would’ve been hard to believe after the first two rounds. I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, but then I had a good fight for it over the weekend and here we are,” said Moolman.
“There are some big names on this trophy. I came close a few years ago. To shoot the course record on Saturday and then to win the trophy today, I feel amazing.”
Botha certainly announced himself as a future star of the Sunshine Tour and now has two top-10s in his last two tournaments.
But it was Moolman’s composure on especially the back nine at St Francis Links that made the difference.
“This golf course is tricky. We didn’t have the normal wind on the final day and the back nine played really tough. The par saves are crucial around here.
“I wasn’t really watching the leaderboard. I think I saw it on 15 and 16, but from there on it’s just golf. You need to hit the shot you have in front of you and hope for the best. I’m just thankful I did it,” he said.
Moolman wins SA PGA Championship in memorable weekend
The Benoni golfer produced a bogey-free 67 to win on 15 under par
For the first 36 holes, Pieter Moolman was fighting to make the cut. Over the next 36 holes, Moolman was fighting to win the SA PGA Championship.
The Benoni golfer capped off a weekend to remember with a one-stroke victory in this prestigious championship, adding his name to a trophy that bears the names of Gary Player, Ernie Els, Nick Price, Mark McNulty, David Frost, Dale Hayes and many of the other greats of Southern African golf.
Starting the final round three strokes off the lead, Moolman played composed golf and produced a bogey-free 67 to win on 15 under par and go one better than his second place at the event in 2021.
The 22-year-old Barend Botha, who was one shot off the lead going into the final round, held the lead on his own with a strong front nine. But three bogeys on the tricky back nine gave him a 70 and second place on 14 under par as he came up inches short for birdie on the last to force a playoff with Moolman.
Trevor Fisher Jnr overcame a double-bogey start and signed for a 70 to take third place on 11 under par, while JJ Senekal settled for fourth on 10 under par with a closing 75.
It was a weekend Moolman will not forget soon as he looked up at the leaderboard from making the cut on the number of par on Friday, and then played the next 36 holes superbly including a course record 62 on Saturday.
“This would’ve been hard to believe after the first two rounds. I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, but then I had a good fight for it over the weekend and here we are,” said Moolman.
“There are some big names on this trophy. I came close a few years ago. To shoot the course record on Saturday and then to win the trophy today, I feel amazing.”
Botha certainly announced himself as a future star of the Sunshine Tour and now has two top-10s in his last two tournaments.
But it was Moolman’s composure on especially the back nine at St Francis Links that made the difference.
“This golf course is tricky. We didn’t have the normal wind on the final day and the back nine played really tough. The par saves are crucial around here.
“I wasn’t really watching the leaderboard. I think I saw it on 15 and 16, but from there on it’s just golf. You need to hit the shot you have in front of you and hope for the best. I’m just thankful I did it,” he said.
McIlroy wins DP World Tour finale and Race to Dubai
McIlroy says he has unfinished business on the course
Gary Player has done immense work for education, says Francois Pienaar
Oosthuizen back for a shot at the ‘Dunhill Double’
Harrington wins inaugural Simmons Bank Championship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Home favourite Burmester wins Vodacom Origins final
McIlroy wins DP World Tour finale and Race to Dubai
McIlroy says he has unfinished business on the course
Gary Player has done immense work for education, says Francois Pienaar
Oosthuizen back for a shot at the ‘Dunhill Double’
Harrington wins inaugural Simmons Bank Championship
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.