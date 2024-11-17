Home favourite Burmester wins Vodacom Origins final

Dean Burmester celebrates his victory. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SHUNSHINE TOUR
There’s no place like home, and Dean Burmester certainly feels it. Burmester’s return home to the Sunshine Tour this week saw him win the Vodacom Origins of Golf final at Oubaai Golf Estate by seven strokes on Sunday
He matched the second-largest margin of victory in the history of this series. Jared Harvey owns the record for the largest margin of victory with his eight-stroke triumph in 2017.
“It’s just great to be back in SA playing golf and competing for trophies. I love SA golf,” said a delighted Burmester, who closed with a 66 to win on 28 under par.
“It’s super special to win in front of so many friends and family. The SA hospitality is so special. The support we had and that super SA gees was just magnificent.”
Jean Hugo took second place on 21 under par with a closing 70. Jacques Kruyswijk had an incredible final day as he surged up the leaderboard with a closing 62, including a back nine of 29, to finish third on 20 under par.
It was one of several magnificent rounds of golf on Sunday. Stefan Wears-Taylor put together a front nine of 29 on his way to a 63 that included four eagles for a total of 19 under par and a share of fourth place.
Branden Grace would have been delighted with his 63 to finish tied sixth on 18 under par. But the final two rounds of this tournament were a battle between Burmester and Hugo.
Having already built up a sizeable lead, Burmester could afford the two bogeys he made on 15 and 16 before finishing with two birdies, while Hugo double-bogeyed the 16th.
“I had a good battle with Jean [Hugo] over the last two days which was also fun,” said Burmester. “But this is what I grew up on — this kikuyu grass. It suits my game. And it was so special to have everybody out here watching. My family and I made the move to George from Bloemfontein about eight years ago and we’ve absolutely been embraced by this town.”
This is Burmester’s second victory on the Vodacom Origins of Golf series after his win in 2015.
Danielle du Toit finished as the leading Sunshine Ladies Tour professional in 20th place on 13 under par with a final round of 68. Gabrielle Venter closed with a 69 to finish on 12 under par, while Cara Gorlei also posted a 69 to end her week on four under par.
