Sergio Perez says he rejected two other offers to stay at Red Bull

Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RUDY CAREZZEVOLI
Sergio Perez said he rejected opportunities from two other Formula One teams to return to Red Bull for the 2025 season.
Perez signed an extension earlier in 2024 but has come under intense scrutiny while falling to eighth in the drivers’ standings.
And while teammate Max Verstappen is closing in on a fourth consecutive championship, the team has dropped to third in the constructor standings with Perez recording only 48 points over the past 15 races.
“I had an opportunity, two opportunities, to change teams,” Perez said in an interview with GQ, without disclosing which teams approached him.
“When I looked at it, I thought, I love the challenge I have at Red Bull.
“It’s a huge challenge being Max’s teammate. It’s a challenge that trains you for all of it. So, I said I want to spend my last part of my career at the top, at the very top, where the pressure, it’s full-on.”
Team principal Christian Horner has been openly critical of Perez’s form this season, while others have called for Red Bull to replace the 34-year-old driver next season.
It’s a huge challenge being Max’s teammate. It’s a challenge that trains you for all of it.
Sergio Perez
Multiple names have been tied to various rumours, including young drivers Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto.
The six-time F1 race winner said he isn’t bothered by the rumours, which come with being an F1 driver.
“It’s how the sport is. You have one, two bad races, a lot of negative talk about you and so on,” Perez told GQ.
“But it’s also something in the culture of the team as well — with Red Bull. The surrounding talk, the contract talks and so on. It’s just part of the game.”
Perez hasn’t won this season, and his most recent podium came in China back in April.
With three races remaining, he sits 39 points behind Lewis Hamilton and 41 behind George Russell in the standings. Red Bull is 13 points back of Ferrari and 49 behind McLaren in the constructor standings.
“At the end of the day, when you go through a difficult period, there is a lot of talk,” he said.
“But ultimately, there is 90% of the grid who would have loved to have my career.
“When you are a driver, you only think about the next race — the next challenge, the next category, the next contract. It’s always about next, next, next.
“Sometimes it’s good to step back out of it and remember how far you’ve gone. It’s a very brutal sport.”
Sergio Perez says he rejected two other offers to stay at Red Bull
Max Verstappen’s teammate under scrutiny after falling to eighth in the drivers’ standings
Sergio Perez said he rejected opportunities from two other Formula One teams to return to Red Bull for the 2025 season.
Perez signed an extension earlier in 2024 but has come under intense scrutiny while falling to eighth in the drivers’ standings.
And while teammate Max Verstappen is closing in on a fourth consecutive championship, the team has dropped to third in the constructor standings with Perez recording only 48 points over the past 15 races.
“I had an opportunity, two opportunities, to change teams,” Perez said in an interview with GQ, without disclosing which teams approached him.
“When I looked at it, I thought, I love the challenge I have at Red Bull.
“It’s a huge challenge being Max’s teammate. It’s a challenge that trains you for all of it. So, I said I want to spend my last part of my career at the top, at the very top, where the pressure, it’s full-on.”
Team principal Christian Horner has been openly critical of Perez’s form this season, while others have called for Red Bull to replace the 34-year-old driver next season.
Multiple names have been tied to various rumours, including young drivers Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto.
The six-time F1 race winner said he isn’t bothered by the rumours, which come with being an F1 driver.
“It’s how the sport is. You have one, two bad races, a lot of negative talk about you and so on,” Perez told GQ.
“But it’s also something in the culture of the team as well — with Red Bull. The surrounding talk, the contract talks and so on. It’s just part of the game.”
Perez hasn’t won this season, and his most recent podium came in China back in April.
With three races remaining, he sits 39 points behind Lewis Hamilton and 41 behind George Russell in the standings. Red Bull is 13 points back of Ferrari and 49 behind McLaren in the constructor standings.
“At the end of the day, when you go through a difficult period, there is a lot of talk,” he said.
“But ultimately, there is 90% of the grid who would have loved to have my career.
“When you are a driver, you only think about the next race — the next challenge, the next category, the next contract. It’s always about next, next, next.
“Sometimes it’s good to step back out of it and remember how far you’ve gone. It’s a very brutal sport.”
Field Level Media
McLaren sees F1 constructors’ title as priority after Brazil
Verstappen answers critics with one of his career-best performances in Brazil
Norris needs to score big in Brazil
McLaren boss tells Norris to stick to his guns
Verstappen got what he had coming to him, says Norris
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Michael Schumacher’s 2006 season F1 car to be auctioned
Mind your own language, F1 drivers tell FIA boss in swearing row
McLaren sees F1 constructors’ title as priority after Brazil
Verstappen got what he had coming to him, says Norris
Verstappen looks to keep winning momentum as F1 arrives in Mexico
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.