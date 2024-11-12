Daniil Medvedev celebrates his victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Picture: REUTERS
Turin — Daniil Medvedev might have to delay his holiday plans a while longer after rediscovering his spark to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.
The Russian world No 4 said he was ready to pack his bags after losing his opening group match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but the 2020 champion produced a serving masterclass to overpower De Minaur 6-2 6-4.
Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semifinals but for Medvedev he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.
Medvedev’s tennis and attitude on Tuesday was in stark contrast to Sunday when he looked distracted and disinterested and earned a penalty point for smashing a courtside microphone.
This time he was fully focused on the job in hand as he made only 10 unforced errors and conceded only nine points on his serve as he extended his record over De Minaur to 7-3.
“The last match I felt too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do,” Medvedev said in a courtside interview.
“So during the match when it doesn’t go your way you get frustrated … So I went into this match thinking if I lose I go home Thursday for sure, good feeling;, if I win I still have the chance, also a good feeling.
“I just wanted to hit some shots and it worked well.”
Revitalised Medvedev rights the ship with win over De Minaur
The Russian world No 4 will enter his last ATP Finals match against top seed Jannik Sinner
Turin — Daniil Medvedev might have to delay his holiday plans a while longer after rediscovering his spark to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.
The Russian world No 4 said he was ready to pack his bags after losing his opening group match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but the 2020 champion produced a serving masterclass to overpower De Minaur 6-2 6-4.
Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semifinals but for Medvedev he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.
Medvedev’s tennis and attitude on Tuesday was in stark contrast to Sunday when he looked distracted and disinterested and earned a penalty point for smashing a courtside microphone.
This time he was fully focused on the job in hand as he made only 10 unforced errors and conceded only nine points on his serve as he extended his record over De Minaur to 7-3.
“The last match I felt too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do,” Medvedev said in a courtside interview.
“So during the match when it doesn’t go your way you get frustrated … So I went into this match thinking if I lose I go home Thursday for sure, good feeling;, if I win I still have the chance, also a good feeling.
“I just wanted to hit some shots and it worked well.”
Reuters
Sinner defeats De Minaur in ATP Finals opener
Sabalenka reaches semis at WTA Finals with win over Paolini
Alcaraz eyes Paris Masters title after second round win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sinner defeats De Minaur in ATP Finals opener
Alcaraz gets Ruud awakening in ATP Finals opener
Nadal’s place in tennis history etched in clay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.