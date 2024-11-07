Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits pink signed tennis balls for breast cancer awareness at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 7 2024. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Riyadh — Defending WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the season-ending championship on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova’s 7-5 6-4 win over Coco Gauff stopped the Polish world number two from advancing to the last four.
Gauff was already guaranteed to make the semis, but five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek needed the American to beat eighth-seeded Czech Krejcikova who required a victory herself to progress.
The 13th-ranked Krejcikova saved four break points in taking the first set wrapping it up after 54 minutes with a powerful backhand down the line.
Former US Open champion Gauff, who hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament before the contest, was hurt by unforced errors — 23 alone in the opener.
The second set was another close affair, but the Wimbledon champion held her nerve to secure the win in one hour and 42 minutes.
“This is a big win for me and really happy with how I played and it was a really good match,” the 27-year-old Krejcikova said. “It’s tough, it was up and down. The Wimbledon victory is the highest point in my career so far.
“Being here and reaching the semifinal, it’s something unimaginable. I’m really proud of myself and I’m looking forward to the new challenges.”
Krejcikova is the lowest-ranked player to book a spot in the semis at the WTA Finals since Sandrine Testud (14) in 2001.
Gauff faces now face world number one Aryna Sabalenka, while Krejcikova takes on China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the other semifinal.
Swiatek produced a ruthless performance earlier to dismantle Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-0, wasting little time in asserting herself as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set which she wrapped up with an ace.
Having replaced Jessica Pegula after the American withdrew due to a left knee injury, world number nine Kasatkina was demolished in the second set as Swiatek sealed the win in 51 minutes, making it the fastest match at the WTA Finals in eight years.
Swiatek won 72% of her points on serve and thumped 15 winners as she extended her head-to-head advantage over the 27-year-old Russian to 6-1.
Kasatkina is not the first player to be steamrollered at the WTA Finals by Swiatek, who took her tally of 6-0 set wins at the tournament to five.
The 23-year-old Pole equalled Serena Williams’s total of 6-0 set wins at the event and is now only behind greats Martina Navratilova (12), Chris Evert and Steffi Graf, who both have seven.
Swiatek out of WTA finals as Krejcikova beats Gauff
Polish world number two eliminated despite 6-1 6-0 demolition of Daria Kasatkina
