Nageeye outlasts Chebet in New York City Marathon

The Dutchman survived a tense battle through the final kilometre to win

04 November 2024 - 20:09
by Amy Tennery
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands wins the New York City Marathon. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/THOMAS SALUS
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands wins the New York City Marathon. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/THOMAS SALUS

New York — Dutchman Abdi Nageeye survived a tense battle through the final kilometre to win the New York City Marathon in 2hr 7min 39sec on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women’s podium in 2:24:35.

The 2022 champion Evans Chebet had victory within his reach until the final 400m, when Nageeye pulled away, and the Kenyan settled for second in 2:07:45, while his compatriot Albert Korir (2:08:00) was third.

“I was just thinking I’m dreaming,” said Nageeye, savouring the triumph even more after a disastrous Paris Olympics, at which he collided with another runner and was unable to finish the race.

Chebet, one of the most decorated runners in the sport with a pair of Boston wins, looked firmly in control as he sprinted down the Queensboro Bridge to push the pace around the 26km mark, hoping to shake the densely packed lead group.

Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya, right and Hellen Obiri, left, run the final stretch of the New York Marathon, November 3 2024. Picture: KEVIN R WEXLER/IMAGN IMAGES
Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya, right and Hellen Obiri, left, run the final stretch of the New York Marathon, November 3 2024. Picture: KEVIN R WEXLER/IMAGN IMAGES

Nageeye chased him down quickly however, and the two had ditched the rest of the field by the final mile, running shoulder-to-shoulder through the throngs of fans cheering wildly along the course.

Chebet lost steam as they took the final turn into Central Park and Nageeye ran the final straight all by himself two years after settling for third on the podium.

On the women’s side, Chepkirui ran a technical, flawless race, hanging in with the lead pack from the start and denying defending champion Hellen Obiri in a gritty final kilometre to collect her first major title.

Obiri, who finished third at the Paris Olympics just 12 weeks ago, crossed the line 14sec later while 41-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot added more hardware for Kenya in 2:25:21.

Cheruiyot fell off the lead with a little more than a kilometre left and it was a two-woman battle for the finish line from there, as Chepkirui chipped away at Obiri bit by bit.

With 200m to go, it was clear the race was hers and she smiled after giving everything she had for the win.

“It means a lot to me — it means my training was good,” Chepkirui said. “It was really hard but I pushed myself to the limit.”

Reuters

