Khatala of Lesotho shows women clean pair of heels

Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe targets faster times

Athlete won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon earlier this year

03 November 2024 - 17:35
by Neville Khoza
Onalenna Khonkhobe won the Soweto Marathon on Sunday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
After securing victory in the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, Onalenna Khonkhobe has set his sights on running at least 2hr 06min in marathons.

Khonkhobe won the People’s Race in 2:16:36, beating a strong field that included Lesotho’s Joseph Seutloali, who finished second in 2:18: 54 and Kenya’s Kipsang Kipkemoi, who took third place in 2:19:05.

The 28-year-old athlete, who also won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon earlier this year, was pleased with his performance on his debut at the Soweto Marathon.

“Next year I want to run 2:05:00 or 2:06:00 ... and it is easy for me to run that,” Khonkhobe told the media during a press conference.

“The last two kilometres, it was very tough. My coach told me to use the programme I was using to prepare for the Two Oceans to do the same thing.”

Khonkhobe also won a few smaller races this year and has described it as the best year for him.

“This is my best year because I won the Dis-Chem Half Marathon [in January], then the Pirates Half Marathon, Two Oceans and today the Soweto Marathon,” he said.

The North West-born athlete also became the second local runner to win after Ntsindiso Mphakathi was crowned the champion in 2023.

In the women’s race, Neheng Khatala of Lesotho emerged victorious in 2:43:07.

Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba took second place (2:44:55), with Ethiopia’s Worke Degu Amena rounding out the podium in 2:48:11. 

Galaletsang Mekgoe was the first South African woman to cross the finish line in eighth position at 3:00:52.

An ecstatic Khatala said she never expected to win but that the 10km she has been running helped her to win the race.

“I aim to win at least three races this year and that will be a very big achievement for me,” Khatala said.

“I’m proud of myself. Before this race today, I ran 10km, Absa and Totalsports races and I think I have run so many sub-33s this year.

“I wanted to run sub-32 but could not, now it is the end of the year. I have to start and prepare maybe to run that. But I have been doing well. This is my first time running the Soweto Marathon. I didn’t know anything about the course.” 

