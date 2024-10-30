Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz eyes Paris Masters title after second round win

Spaniard hits 13 winners to beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry 7-5 6-1

30 October 2024 - 13:46
by Angelica Medina
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the second round match during day two of the Paris Masters on October 29 2024. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the second round match during day two of the Paris Masters on October 29 2024. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz opened his account at the Paris Masters with a convincing 7-5 6-1 second round victory over Nicolas Jarry on Tuesday. He received a bye through the first round.

Alcaraz, who perished at the same stage in 2023, breezed past the Chilean by hitting 13 winners and only six unforced errors.

“It’s always hard to compare your tennis year to year, but I am in a much better state mentally,” Alcaraz told a press conference.

“I do want to play at my best level at this part of the season. I’m motivated to win this tournament and to get good results. Last year the court was probably slower but it’s difficult to compare.”

The Spaniard will be looking to close the 4,300-point gap on world No 1 Jannik Sinner, who withdrew from the tournament due to a virus.

“It’s never good news when the best player in the world withdraws from a tournament. I wouldn’t meet him before the final but I love to see him playing as a tennis fan,” Alcaraz said.

With reigning champion Novak Djokovic also out of the tournament, French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz will be eager to win his fifth title this year.

In the earlier matches, Briton Jack Draper beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-5 6-2, Dane 13th seed Holger Rune edged Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-4 and Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur dispatched Mariano Navone 7-5 6-1.

American Alex Michelsen saw off 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-1 6-3.

Other seeds also knocked out of the indoor tournament were Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev, beaten 7-6(6) 7-6(5) by Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, and 14th seed Frances Tiafoe. He was ousted by Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricar 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-3.

In the later matches, 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo before Australian Jordan Thompson defeated seventh seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4.

Reuters

Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions

World No 6 Taylor Fritz says the ITF’s decision will ruin the one versus one strategic and mental elements of the game
Sport
1 week ago

Sinner bags Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic’s wait for 100th title

The 23-year-old came out on top in a tiebreak in an enthralling opening set, before taking the one-sided second set
Sport
2 weeks ago

Nadal’s place in tennis history etched in clay

The Spaniard has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup Finals in November
Sport
2 weeks ago

Wimbledon to replace line judges with electronic system

While popular with players, the decision will sadden traditionalists and probably mean the end of the arguments over calls
Sport
3 weeks ago

Alcaraz fights back to win China Open

French Open and Wimbledon champion rallies from a set down to win his fourth title of the season
Sport
4 weeks ago

How bacteria can put more mielies on the table

Micro-organisms can provide essential nitrogen for roots at far less cost than the synthetic version, says biotech start-up
Business
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
De Zorzi and Stubbs pile on runs with maiden tons
Sport / Cricket
2.
The other Hendrikse joins the Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Van Nistelrooy honoured, Amorim says no deal in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Ten Hag saga anything but dynamic start to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Magesi aim for another big scalp as Chiefs visit
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions

Sport / Other Sport

Sinner bags Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic’s wait for 100th title

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal’s place in tennis history etched in clay

Sport / Other Sport

Wimbledon to replace line judges with electronic system

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz fights back to win China Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.